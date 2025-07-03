Abu Dhabi – Viory, the video news agency of the Global South, has forged further partnerships to continue its outreach throughout Africa and Arab speaking nations.

At the 25th edition of the Arab Radio and Television Festival, organized by the Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU) in Tunisia, Viory signed Memoranda of Cooperation (MoC) with prominent media organizations: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) and the O.I.C States Broadcasting Union (OSBU). These collaborations reinforce Viory’s commitment to building cross-regional bridges between Africa, the Middle East, Asia and the broader Global South.

TAP and OSBU both play important roles in advancing regional media across the Middle East and Africa. These new partnerships reflect Viory’s commitment to strengthening cooperation across interconnected media landscapes, supporting shared growth, local insight, and the exchange of content and expertise across borders.

The agreement with TAP facilitates content sharing, technological integration, and collaborative initiatives aimed at enriching the media landscape within their respective countries. By partnering with these organizations, Viory will gain deeper insights into local markets and cultural nuances, ensuring it can act as an effective bridge between its content and the media. The agreements also facilitate knowledge sharing between the parties, enabling the improvement of journalistic standards for today’s digital world.

Further underscoring its commitment to regional engagement, Viory also inked a partnership with OSBU, a confederation of broadcasting organizations from O.I.C member states. This strategic alliance will open doors to a vast network of media outlets, promoting cross-border content exchange and collaboration on a much larger scale.

"These new partnerships with Agence Tunis Afrique Presse and the O.I.C States Broadcasting Union are instrumental to Viory's ambitious outreach into Arab world, African region and beyond.” said Zulayho Siddikova, General Manager of Viory. "Following our successful Memorandum of Cooperation signing with the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation, these latest agreements reinforce our dedication to building a strong network of media partners across the Global South.

“We are excited to leverage these collaborations to deliver innovative solutions and high-quality content that empowers local media and connects communities."

Together, these partnerships represent Viory’s growing role as a connector across the Middle East and Africa, working with organizations that reflect the multilingual, multicultural, and strategic complexity of today’s media ecosystem in the Global South.

ABOUT VIORY

Viory is the video news agency of the Global South.

Focused on empowering and amplifying diverse perspectives from its geographical, geopolitical, and developmental global heartland, Viory is a trusted source for vital news stories in and from the Global South.

From its headquarters in the vibrant Middle Eastern hub of Abu Dhabi, UAE, Viory’s rapidly expanding team comprises some of the news world’s leading industry professionals working together to provide clients with the tools, exclusive materials, and resources necessary to tell the full story. Its extensive coverage encompasses a diverse range of topics spanning breaking news, politics, technology, sports, business, entertainment, and more. Viory's library boasts over 160,000 videos, with approximately 50 new videos added daily. Additionally, its digital platform offers over 100 hours of live streams monthly, in six languages.

Sourcing footage from where stories break, Viory acquires and produces global and regional breaking news thanks to thousands of on-the-ground video journalists. This ever-expanding network serves unmissable content to everyone from international media conglomerates to regional news outlets and individual citizen journalists. www.viory.video

