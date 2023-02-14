Dubai: myco, a web3 video streaming, funding, production, and distribution platform, announced a partnership with MoEngage, a leading customer engagement platform. The partnership aims to enhance myco's viewer and creator engagement by leveraging MoEngage's insights-led platform, which includes push notifications as a channel.

myco empowers viewers and creators in a fully decentralized video ecosystem with live monetization, crowdfunding, gating NFTs and fractional ownership of content. myco also pioneers an elevated content experience through the creation of the Cineverse (cinema in the metaverse). In the past year, myco has seeded, funded, and curated more than 40 film & TV productions through its self-sustaining ecosystem.

"myco's mission is to empower viewers by providing them with a decentralized and fair ecosystem for content creation and consumption. Our partnership with MoEngage allows us to take this mission to the next level by enabling first-party data and providing a level of personalization that is unmatched in the industry." said Tariq Jaser - Digital Marketing Manager at myco.

MoEngage's insights-led customer engagement platform will allow myco to better understand its audience, their preferences and behavior and deliver tailored content that meets their needs. This not only enhances the viewer and creator experience but also allows myco to continue to innovate and push the boundaries of what is possible in the video streaming industry.

“myco is revolutionizing the content industry by providing power to the viewers and creators alike through their decentralized and fair ecosystem for content creation and consumption. Their innovative use of blockchain technology to empower all stakeholders in the ecosystem is truly groundbreaking. We are excited to partner with myco and be a part of this revolution, helping them to enhance viewer and creator engagement through our platform and continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in the content industry.” said Sweta Duseja, Director of Customer Success, at MoEngage.

myco joins the growing list of 1200+ global companies across 35 countries, such as Azadea Group, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Landmark Group, Apparel Group, Airtel, Jazeera Airways, GMG, Mashreq Bank, Alamar Foods, and many more, that trust MoEngage to deliver a consistent experience across multiple devices and touchpoints.

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform, trusted by more than 1200 global consumer brands such as Commercial Bank of Dubai, Mashreqbank, AMC Theatres, DAMAC Properties, Deutsche Telekom, Samsung, Ally Financial, Vodafone, Landmark Group, and McAfee. MoEngage empowers marketers and product owners with insights into customer behavior and the ability to act on those insights to engage customers across the web, mobile, email, social, and messaging channels. Consumer brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to power digital experiences for over 1 billion users every month. With offices in ten countries, MoEngage is backed by Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures.

MContent (now myco) is a web3 video streaming platform where SVOD and AVOD capabilities have been vertically integrated in a decentralized environment. The myco platform empowers viewers and creators in a fully decentralised video eco-system with live monetisation, crowdfunding, gating NFTs and fractional ownership of content.

The myco platform has almost 1.3 million registered users from across the globe with a major footprint in MENA and North America, 500 leading content creator channels, and more than 100,000 user generated videos, as well as a collection of 50 myco original productions and 1000 hours of premium exclusive content. The myco platform is run through its native cryptocurrency (MContent), which is available on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20), and is trading on multiple exchanges since 2021.

Recently myco disrupted the sports streaming space by becoming the first in the MENA region to offer exclusive live sports in a watch & earn model with participation from 9 top UAE brands as advertising partners. myco also pioneers an elevated content experience through the creation of the Cineverse (cinema in the metaverse).

Watch it. Earn it. Own it - with myco

