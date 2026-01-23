VFS Global, the global leader in trusted technology services, empowering secure mobility for governments and citizens, in association with the Embassies of Czech Republic and the Federal Republic of Germany in Kuwait, has opened a state-of-the-art Visa Application Centre, to provide an enhanced visa application experience to residents in the State of Kuwait. The new premises feature an increased number of biometric enrolment counters to ensure a faster application process, alongside a refreshed look and feel that provides a comfortable, safe, secure, and privacy-enabled environment for all visitors.

The renewed Visa Application Centre was inaugurated by H.E. Mr. Juraj Chmiel, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Kuwait, H.E Mr. Hans-Christian Freiherr von Reibnitz, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Kuwait, Ms. Monaz Billimoria, Regional Head – Kuwait and Mr. Avdhut Shelar, Head of Operations - Kuwait, VFS Global.

Speaking at the inauguration, H.E. Mr. Juraj Chmiel, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Kuwait said: “This new visa application centre reflects our commitment to providing efficient, transparent, and user‑friendly services. We believe that the renewed services of the visa application centre will facilitate easier mobility, supporting cultural exchange, business growth, and deeper people‑to‑people connections. Through this Visa Application centre, we look forward to welcoming more travellers to discover natural, historical and cultural beauties as well as modern technologies and health spas of the Czech Republic."

H.E Mr. Hans-Christian Freiherr von Reibnitz, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Kuwait said: “VFS Global has been trusted with receiving visa applications for the Federal Republic of Germany since more than 20 years now. Since then, their services have been constantly expanded and improved. As all residents of Kuwait wishing to travel to Germany pass by these premises, I am happy to see them upgraded and truly being welcoming, efficient and comfortable. The best place to start a visit to my home country, Germany!”.

Ms. Monaz Bilimoria, Regional Head, VFS Global said, "VFS Global shares a long-standing relationship with the Governments of the Czech Republic and the Federal Republic of Germany, and we are excited to unveil this facility in Kuwait. This centre will play a crucial role in effectively catering to the growing demand for travel to these two prominent European destinations. We are confident that this state-of-the-art Visa Application Centre will enhance the customer experience, thereby helping us serve travellers better.”

Applicants can choose from a range of optional services to enhance their overall visa application submission experience such as SMS alerts and Courier, among others. It is important to note that opting for these additional services does not have any bearing on the timeline or decision on visa applications.

VFS Global has been a trusted partner for the Governments of the Czech Republic and the Federal Republic of Germany for visa processing services since 2014 and 2005, respectively. Today, the company provides visa services on behalf of the Czech Republic across 30 countries through a network of 73 visa application centres, while also supporting the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany in 31 countries globally with a network of 74 centres.

Applicants are required to book an appointment to submit their visa applications for Czech Republic and the Federal Republic of Germany. Appointments are available on www.vfsglobal.com at no additional charge.

VFS Global’s role in the visa application process is limited to front-end administrative tasks only, which include collecting visa application forms and required documentation as per the checklist provided by the Embassy. VFS Global has no role in the visa decision-making process. , which is the sole prerogative and responsibility of the Embassy and the Consulate.

The Visa Application Centre in Kuwait:

Address: Level 25, Arraya Tower, Alshuhada Street, Sharq, Kuwait City, Kuwait

Business hours: Sunday to Thursday, 9AM to 5PM

About VFS Global

As the global leader in trusted technology services, empowering secure mobility for governments and citizens, VFS Global embraces technological innovation including Generative AI to support governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. The company manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to applications for visa, passport, and consular services for its client governments, increasing productivity and enabling them to focus entirely on the critical task of assessment.

With a responsible approach to technology development, adoption and integration, the company prioritizes ethical practices and sustainability while serving as the trusted partner to 70 client governments. Operating over 4,000 Application Centres in 165 countries, VFS Global has efficiently processed more than 523 million transactions* since 2001.

Headquartered in Zurich and Dubai and majority owned through investment funds managed by Blackstone Inc, along with minority stakeholders including Swiss-based Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation.

*Comprised of 329 million transactions by VFS Global and 194 million transactions by CiX Citizen Experience