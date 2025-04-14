New Vertiv™ SmartAisle™ with integrated monitoring and high-efficiency power and cooling helps reduce costs and energy consumption

Dubai, UAE – Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure solutions and the leading provider of the full suite of power train and thermal chain solutions, today announced a significant upgrade to its Vertiv™ SmartAisle™ solution, designed specifically for edge computing applications up to 180 kW.

Now available across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), this complete pre-engineered system combines power, cooling, racks, and advanced management and monitoring capabilities in a single integrated unit, designed to simplify and quicken edge computing deployments. In line with the European Union Energy Efficiency Directive (EED) the system provides energy efficient operation and includes power usage effectiveness (PUE) monitoring to help organizations track operations alongside their responsible business goals.

"The upgraded Vertiv™ SmartAisle™ really changes the game when it comes to effective and successful edge deployments", said Giuseppe Leto, senior director IT systems business at Vertiv in EMEA. "We've made it easier, faster, and more cost-effective for businesses to scale and grow their IT operations. The pre-engineered system eliminates the traditional challenges of planning of multiple equipment installations and logistics while providing customers a complete, reliable end-to-end solution that allows data centre operators to monitor energy efficiency requirements following the latest EU regulations.”

The embedded Vertiv™ RDU501 intelligent infrastructure management appliance allows data centre operators to control system operations in real-time 24/7, offering a consolidated and easy to use monitoring and management platform. In addition, the Vertiv approach to pre-engineered, edge smart solutions helps organizations reduce planning, design, and site preparation time by up to 80% while lowering deployment costs by up to 30% compared to a brick-and-mortar alternative, while the integration of all components is designed to achieve up to 20% higher energy efficiency compared to industry averages[1].

Vertiv SmartAisle is part of Vertiv’s growing portfolio of flexible, fully pre-engineered modular solutions. The system is available as standard in four different reference designs, with the ability to scale up to 180kW IT load and features N+1 redundancy for both power and cooling systems.

Key features and benefits include:

Advanced 24/7 monitoring of energy consumption and capacity management

Precise environmental monitoring with six sensors per server rack

High efficiency, modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems

Power distribution through power bars or floor-mounted PDUs

Integrated power monitoring via rack-mounted power distribution units (rPDU)

Adaptive direct expansion cooling system with 20-100% modulating capacity

Enhanced thermal efficiency through cold aisle containment

Advanced physical security with e-handles and IP cameras

Scalable architecture enabling standardized deployment across multiple edge sites

For more information about Vertiv SmartAisle, read the blog post and visit Vertiv.com

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers’ vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27 of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These statements are only a prediction. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Readers are referred to Vertiv’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for a discussion of these and other important risk factors concerning Vertiv and its operations. Vertiv is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Micheline Kassis

BEYOND Marketing & Communications

micheline@beyondgcc.com

[1] Reference: Global average PUE as reported by the Uptime Institute in 2024