Dubai, UAE – Beyond Living Real Estate has officially launched operations in Dubai, introducing an innovative, technology-driven approach to luxury property brokerage across the UAE.

Founded by CEO & Co-Founder Najib Sabbagh and Co-Founder & Chairman Hany Naguib, and led operationally by Managing Director David Duke, Beyond Living is poised to redefine the standards of premium real estate service through cutting-edge digital solutions, sophisticated market intelligence, and a customer-first philosophy.

The launch of Beyond Living comes at a time of remarkable growth and transformation in the UAE’s property market. As Dubai continues to attract global investors and high-net-worth individuals, the demand for specialised, technology-enabled real estate services has never been greater, with real estate transactions in Dubai surpassing AED 530 billion in 2024, reflecting an impressive 27 percent increase in value.

Beyond Living Real Estate specialises in luxury residential sales and leasing, off-plan project sales, property investment advisory, and portfolio management. The firm’s in-house creative and digital marketing teams deliver bespoke campaigns that maximise exposure and drive early-stage sales for developer partners.

Najib Sabbagh, CEO & Co-Founder, commented:

“We see tremendous potential in the UAE and the wider GCC for a brokerage that embraces technology without losing the human touch. Beyond Living was founded to bridge that gap by leveraging AI to enhance lead generation, optimise the sales funnel, and ensure a seamless, client-centric approach throughout the entire journey.”

Hany Naguib, Co-Founder & Chairman of Beyond Living, added:

“We founded Beyond Living on the principle that exceptional real estate service is about integrity, insight, and genuine partnership. Our goal is to ensure every client feels understood, supported, and confident in their investment decisions.”

David Duke, Managing Director of Beyond Living, brings over 25 years of international real estate experience, having previously held senior leadership roles at Savills, Strutt & Parker – BNP Paribas, and most recently as Head of Residential for JLL across the MENA region.

David Duke commented on the launch:

“Beyond Living is more than just a brokerage; it’s a commitment to reimagining how luxury real estate is bought, sold, and managed in the UAE. Our mission is to combine the timeless principles of expert advisory and personalised service with the latest in digital marketing and advanced data-driven insights to deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients. Dubai is the ideal home for this vision, and we’re proud to serve its dynamic market.”

Beyond Living Real Estate aims to set new benchmarks in service quality, market intelligence, and client outcomes while contributing to the continued growth of Dubai as a global hub for luxury living.

For more information, visit www.beyondliving.me