Dubai, UAE – Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, today introduced the Vertiv™ CoolCenter Immersion cooling system, expanding its global liquid cooling portfolio to support AI and high-performance computing (HPC) environments that are ready to maximize the superior thermal properties of liquid cooling. The system is available now in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

Immersion cooling submerges entire servers in a dielectric liquid, providing efficient and uniform heat removal across all components, where power densities and thermal loads exceed the limits of traditional air-cooling methods. Vertiv CoolCenter Immersion serves as a complete liquid-cooling architecture, enabling reliable heat removal for dense compute ranging from 25 kW to 240 kW per system.

“Immersion cooling is playing an increasingly important role as AI and HPC deployments push thermal limits far beyond what conventional systems can handle,” said Sam Bainborough, EMEA vice president of thermal business at Vertiv. “With the Vertiv CoolCenter Immersion, we’re applying decades of liquid-cooling expertise to deliver fully engineered systems that handle extreme heat densities safely and efficiently, giving operators a practical path to scale AI infrastructure without compromising reliability or serviceability.”

The Vertiv CoolCenter Immersion is available in multiple configurations, including self-contained and multi-tank options, with cooling capacities from 25 kW to 240 kW. Each system includes an internal or external liquid tank, coolant distribution unit (CDU), temperature sensors, variable-speed pumps, and fluid piping, delivering precise temperature control and consistent thermal performance. Dual power supplies and redundant pumps provide high cooling availability, while integrated monitoring sensors, a 9-inch touchscreen, and building management system (BMS) connectivity simplify operation and system visibility. The system’s design also enables heat reuse opportunities, supporting more efficient thermal management strategies across facilities and aligning with broader energy-efficiency objectives.

Vertiv™ Liquid Cooling Services provide end-to-end expertise, from system design and installation to maintenance, training, and lifecycle optimization, helping customers evaluate and deploy the most effective liquid-cooling architectures. Supported systems include rear-door heat exchangers, direct-to-chip liquid cooling, and immersion cooling, enabling reliable, scalable, and efficient thermal management for AI, HPC, and other high-density computing environments.

For more information on Vertiv™ CoolCenter Immersion, Vertiv Liquid Cooling Services, and Vertiv’s full portfolio of thermal management, power management, monitoring and management, and integrated solutions, visit Vertiv.com.

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers’ vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

