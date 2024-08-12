Recognized for completeness of vision and ability to execute

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Veritas Technologies, the leader in secure multi-cloud data resilience, today announced it has been positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions (EBRSS). Veritas is the only vendor that Gartner has named a Leader in each of its last 19 enterprise backup and recovery software reports.1

Continuously building on its reputation for innovation, performance and flexibility across data protection, application resilience and data compliance, Veritas proudly supports more than 90% of Fortune 100 companies and has helped guide the industry through every significant IT disruption over the last 30 years. Veritas is now partnering with customers to address a new era of data challenges, where data protection and resiliency has become a vital part of organizations’ IT strategies. The result is a unique set of capabilities for managing the complexity of today’s multi-cloud and heterogenous environments, while also hardening their defenses against ransomware attacks.

Ramzi Itani, Regional Director, Middle East, Veritas Technologies said: “Being recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the 19th consecutive time is a testament to our ongoing commitment to excellence in data protection. Over the years, we've seen data protection and cyber security resilience evolve at an unprecedented pace, and the rise of AI in UAE brings constantly evolving challenges. The increasing sophistication of cyber threats requires robust and reliable solutions. At Veritas, we are dedicated to providing our customers with comprehensive tools, such as Veritas 360 Defense and our AI-powered cyber resilience capabilities, ensuring they can navigate these complex landscapes securely and effectively.”

Deepak Mohan, executive vice president of engineering at Veritas, said: “The next frontier in data protection has arrived, where very large numbers of cloud and on-premises applications need to be protected from cyber-attacks, enabling organizations to recover fast and at scale. Veritas is optimized to protect the broadest range of platforms, and enables customers to confidently recover from all kinds of breaches. We believe that our consistent position as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for EBRSS underscores the strength of the Veritas product vision and breadth of our cloud-native data resilience solutions.”

In recent months, Veritas has expanded its portfolio to include several new capabilities:

Veritas 360 Defense

The first extensible architecture bringing together data protection, data governance, and data security capabilities integrated with an ecosystem of leading security and cloud infrastructure vendors. Veritas 360 Defense has been battle tested against real-world ransomware variants in the Veritas REDLab isolated testing environment.

AI-powered cyber resilience solutions

Another first-of-its-kind, Veritas introduced self-defending data protection functionality, which allows Veritas NetBackup and Veritas Alta Data Protection to monitor and defend against threats from compromised data protection user credentials. Veritas also announced a generative AI-powered copilot to act as a sidekick in the fight against cybercrime as well as to simplify other operational tasks.

Extended cloud-native solution enhancements

Veritas additionally launched multiple enhancements to its Alta cloud solutions, including simplified consumption reporting, expanded support for workloads, such as Entra ID, and cross platform support for Kubernetes workload recovery.

Visit Veritas.com on Monday August 12 to download a complimentary copy of the full 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions.

[1] Previous titles include Magic Quadrant and Datacenter Backup and Recovery Solutions (2020-2019), Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup Software and Integrated Appliances (2014-2015), Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup/Recovery Software (2011-2013), Enterprise Backup and Restore Magic Quadrant (2001, 2003-2005), Enterprise Backup Vendor Magic Quadrant (1999-2000). From 2005-2015, Veritas Technologies was known as Symantec.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions, Michael Hoeck, Rene Rodriguez, Chandra Mukhyala and Jason Donham, 6 August 2024.

