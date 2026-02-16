Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Veolia, Terra Academia International (TAI) and the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) has announced the launch of Terra Academia Bahrain, a flagship institution dedicated to ecological transformation, industrial innovation and sustainability, marked by a high-level Launch Conference held on 15 February 2026, at the BIBF Bahrain Bay in the presence of H.E. Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak Juma, Minister of Education, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Higher Education Council, Kingdom of Bahrain, Mr. Khalid Ebrahim Humaidan, Chairman of the BIBF and Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain, and Mr Éric Giraud-Telme, Ambassador of France to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The establishment of Terra Academia Bahrain aims to create an international center of excellence for ecological transformation, industrial innovation and future skills development. With this initiative, the ambition is to create in the Kingdom of Bahrain the first university dedicated to ecological transformation in the Middle East, and positioning itself as a regional hub for talent, knowledge and sustainable growth with an ambition to train 5,000 students and professionals by 2030. The project is envisioned as the development of a dedicated campus bringing together several partner universities, complemented by an online platform providing educational content and learning resources.

Terra Academia Bahrain is designed as a strategic platform for talent development, innovation and knowledge sharing, supporting long-term economic resilience and sustainable growth. The initiative is fully aligned with the Kingdom of Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 and its climate ambitions, including its commitment to net zero by 2060.

As a key local partner, the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) plays a central role in the launch and development of Terra Academia Bahrain. As the leading provider of education and professional training for the financial sector in the Kingdom, the BIBF brings its recognized expertise in finance, governance and executive education. Through this partnership, the BIBF contributes to the integration of sustainability, green finance and climate-related risks into academic and executive programs, supporting the development of skills at the intersection of ecological transition, finance and public policy.

As an established player in the Middle East and as a local employer in Bahrain, Veolia contributes to the Kingdom’s sustainable economic growth and brings in-depth knowledge of regional labor market needs, where new skills are increasingly required. Through Terra Academia Bahrain, Veolia with its technical and field expertise will help connect academic training with employment, offering internships and apprenticeships across its sites in Bahrain and the wider region.

In Bahrain, Veolia has been operating Bahrain Bay since 2008 under a 75-year contract for integrated resource management, illustrating its long-term commitment to ecological transformation. The site includes the country’s largest district cooling plant (150 MW) and a wastewater treatment plant with a capacity of 7,000 m³ per day, serving a strategic area of 1.5 million m².

“This initiative reflects our strong belief that education, skills development and the creation of local jobs in the environmental sector are key enablers of sustainable growth in the Middle East. Through Terra Academia, we aim to contribute to building the talents, innovations and solutions needed to accelerate the region’s ecological transformation.” said Estelle Brachlianoff, CEO of Veolia. Alongside other companies Veolia has ambitions workforce growth targets in the area and the Terra Academia expansion will be a strong accelerator of that.

“With the launch of Terra Academia Bahrain, we are affirming a strong conviction: education is one of the most powerful levers for ecological transformation, economic resilience, and long-term stability. By bringing together public authorities, academia, finance and industry, Terra Academia Bahrain is designed as a platform for action—one that connects knowledge to real-world solutions, and local talent to global challenges. We are honored to support this journey alongside our partners.” said Jean-Michel Blanquer, Chairman of Terra Academia.

“At the BIBF, we believe that the future of finance and industry is inseparable from sustainability and responsible growth. The launch of Terra Academia Bahrain represents a bold and timely step toward equipping current and future leaders with the knowledge and skills required to navigate climate risks, green finance, and sustainable development. This partnership reflects our commitment to advancing Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 and to positioning the Kingdom as a regional center for excellence in ecological transformation and future-focused education,” said Dr. Ahmed, CEO of the BIBF.

ABOUT VEOLIA

Veolia group aims to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. Present on five continents with 215,000 employees, the Group designs and deploys useful, practical solutions for the management of water, waste and energy that are contributing to a radical turnaround of the current situation. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, to preserve available resources and to renew them. In 2024, the Veolia group provided 111 million inhabitants with drinking water and 98 million with sanitation, produced 42 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 65 million tonnes of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) achieved consolidated revenue of 44.7 billion euros in 2024. www.veolia.com

ABOUT TERRA ACADEMIA

Terra Academia is both a School and an Accelerator for Ecological Transformation up-skilling and re-skilling.

Its mission is to study the evolving needs for skills and professions, both locally and nationally, and to create, develop, and enhance the appeal of training programs dedicated to ecological transformation.

Founded at the initiative of Veolia Group, the world leader in ecological transformation, it brings together a committed coalition of economic, academic, public, and non-profit stakeholders. It targets young people, active professionals, those undergoing career transitions, as well as senior executives and elected officials.

Terra Academia assess skill requirements by sector and the design of training programs through an “Institut des Hautes Études de la Transformation Écologique”, enlightened by our multidisciplinary scientific council.

www.terra-academia.org/en/

ABOUT THE BIBF

The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) is the leading provider of education and training in the region, established in 1981 under the Central Bank of Bahrain. With a commitment to enhancing human capital, the BIBF serves not only Bahrain but also extends its reach to 64 countries worldwide, solidifying its global presence.

The BIBF is dedicated to delivering excellence across a broad spectrum of business disciplines. It partners with numerous international institutions to offer thought leadership, assessment, and training in key areas, including:

Banking and Finance

Islamic Banking

Executive Education

Accounting and Finance

Academic Studies

Leadership and Management

Insurance

Digital Transformation and Project Management

www.bibf.com

Contacts

Press Relations Veolia Near & Middle East

Zineb Chaoudri

Communications Director

zineb.chaoudri@veolia.com

Terra Academia

Raphaelle Simunek

International Development Director

rsimunek@terra-academia.org

THE BIBF

For more information, please contact the Marketing and Corporate Communications Department at:

media@bibf.com

Gambit Communications

Showkat Rather

Assoc. Account Director

showkat@gambit.ae