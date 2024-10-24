Rabat – Veolia Morocco, a subsidiary of the global environmental services group, has been certified as one of the Best Places to Work in Morocco for 2024. This certification recognizes the company’s outstanding work environment, reflecting the high level of trust in their top management.

Veolia Morocco stood out for its strong commitment to the ecological transition while fostering an inclusive and respectful work culture. The company prioritizes health and safety at work, gender diversity, support for vulnerable employees, ethics, and social dialogue.

As part of the GreenUp strategic program, launched in February 2024, Veolia Morocco continues to promote sustainability and social responsibility. Initiatives such as Veolia Cares offer employees a range of health and wellness benefits, supported by a network of health and safety ambassadors.

In statement from Faiçal Dalil, HR Director at Veolia Morocco, he said: “We are proud to be recognized as a Best Place to Work. This award, made even more meaningful because it comes from our employees, reinforces our belief that they are our most valuable resource.”

Each year, the Best Places to Work program evaluates companies through a rigorous methodology, combining an HR assessment and an anonymous employee survey covering corporate culture, management leadership, learning opportunities, and HR practices.

About Veolia

Veolia is dedicated to ecological transformation, employing nearly 218,000 people worldwide. The group provides innovative solutions for water, waste, and energy management. In 2023, Veolia served 113 million people with drinking water and processed 63 million tons of waste, achieving revenues of €45.3 billion. For more information, visit www.veolia.com.

For more details, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org.

