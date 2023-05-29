Riyadh - SCA (Saudi Contractors Authority الهيئة السعودية للمقاولين) and Ventures Onsite, a product of Ventures Middle East, have joined forces to launch SCAVO, an innovative and comprehensive Construction Intelligence Platform for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This collaboration marks a pivotal milestone in the Saudi construction industry, signaling a new era of advancement and excellence.

During the Future Projects Forum held in Riyadh, the partnership between SCA and Ventures Onsite was solidified through the official signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), representing a significant step forward in the industry. Abdulmajeed Alrashoudi, Governor of SCA, signed the MoU and stood alongside Ahmad Kabra, CEO of Ventures Middle East, and Mibu John, Partner and Managing Director of Ventures Onsite, during the signing ceremony.

SCAVO represents a breakthrough in construction intelligence, providing industry professionals with unparalleled insights and real-time project data. Leveraging the combined expertise, resources, and leadership of both entities, this powerful partnership underscores a shared commitment to driving innovation, excellence, and progress within the Saudi construction sector.

Ahmad Kabra, CEO of Ventures Middle East, highlighted the profound impact of this collaboration, stating, "The partnership between Ventures Onsite and SCA signifies our unwavering dedication to the advancing Saudi construction industry."

Mibu John, Partner and Managing Director of Ventures Onsite, echoed the sentiment, expressing enthusiasm, "We are excited to embark on this partnership with SCA to introduce SCAVO. Together, Ventures Onsite and SCA will empower the industry, its participants and stakeholders with transformative solutions from SCAVO."

The launch of SCAVO marks a significant milestone in Ventures Onsite's steadfast commitment to providing cutting-edge intelligence solutions to the region’s construction industry. This collaboration with SCA further reinforces the shared vision of both entities to support the growth and advancement of the Saudi construction industry.

About Ventures Onsite: Ventures Onsite, a renowned product of Ventures Middle East, is a leading provider of construction intelligence solutions, delivering comprehensive and real-time data that empowers industry professionals with accurate projects information and industry insights.

About Saudi Contractors Authority (SCA): SCA (Saudi Contractors Authority الهيئة السعودية للمقاولين) is a respected contracting authority and government entity in Saudi Arabia, playing a vital role in regulating and promoting the contracting sector in the Kingdom.

