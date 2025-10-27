Velents.ai, a rising startup specializing in enterprise AI solutions, has closed a $1.5 million funding round as it unveils Agent.sa, the first fully integrated Arabic-speaking AI employee designed for companies across the Middle East.

The round attracted prominent angel investors, including senior executives from Google, BCG, and other global firms. Velents is already preparing for a new funding round, expected to close in early 2026.

Founded by entrepreneurs Mohamed Gaber and Abdulaziz Almuhaydib, Velents is powered by a joint Egyptian-Saudi team. Originally focused on recruitment, the company relaunched in 2023 with a broader mission: to help organizations attract top talent through AI-driven digital solutions. Since then, it has secured clients across Egypt and Saudi Arabia, from private companies to universities and government ministries, and has seen rapid growth following the rollout of AI-powered agents in customer service, sales, and quality assurance.

In a move that could redefine the future of work in the Arab world, Velents has introduced Agent.sa, a fully autonomous AI employee fluent in Arabic and its regional dialects, capable of operating within companies just like a human team member. Artificial intelligence, the company says, is no longer a supporting tool, it’s now a full-fledged colleague.

Agent.sa can answer phone calls, manage WhatsApp conversations, track customer requests, execute tasks, and analyze data, all in natural Arabic, without the need for translation layers or complex interfaces.

“We’re not just building a tool,” said Mohamed Gaber, co-founder and CEO of Velents. “We’re delivering a real digital employee who works alongside human teams. Our goal is to empower Arab companies with an intelligent worker who understands their language, their dialect, and enhances their daily productivity.”

Agent.sa’s advanced capabilities span voice and text interactions across WhatsApp, Telegram, and Instagram, as well as data analysis, order tracking, and operational task execution, all in fluent, localized Arabic.

“We’re not selling off-the-shelf software,” added Abdulaziz Almuhaydib, co-founder and COO. “We’re embedding a smart employee into every company, one that learns, adapts, and delivers value in real time.”

Velents is positioning Agent.sa as a transformative solution for industries ranging from banking and telecom to logistics and healthcare. The AI agent can operate 24/7, handling thousands of customer interactions simultaneously.

Velents’ AI journey began with smart interview tools. Today, it has evolved into a full-service digital employee supporting departments from customer service and sales to technical support and operations.

Agent.sa even speaks for itself: “I started as a smart interviewer,” the AI says. “Now, I’m the employee who can support every department. I work 24/7 without breaks, learn from your company, and talk to your customers on WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, even over the phone. I collaborate with your team on Slack or Teams, respond to complaints, track orders, and close sales, all in Arabic, intelligently, and in your preferred voice.”

In under five minutes, any company can create its own AI employee, trained directly on internal files and data, and capable of communicating with customers in the company’s tone and style. Voice, dialect, communication style, and tone are all customizable. Agent.sa integrates with over 20 systems, from payment gateways to CRM platforms, for seamless deployment.

Built on a proprietary Arabic-language model trained on millions of texts and conversations across diverse dialects, Velents Agent is fully compliant with local data protection laws. In Saudi Arabia, data is stored within the Kingdom; in Egypt, all operations remain within national borders.