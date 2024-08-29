Soon to be launched e-commerce platform by Veggie Mania to provide a one-stop destination, an eco-system for plant-based products and services

Abu Dhabi, UAE — Veggie Mania Group, a leader in the plant-based culinary movement in the country, is proud to announce the grand opening of GALA, Abu Dhabi’s first and only vegetarian gourmet dining restaurant in the heart of Al Zahiyah (formerly Salaam Street). This launch marks a significant milestone in Veggie Mania’s mission to revolutionize the vegetarian dining experience, bringing a unique blend of tradition, innovation, and luxury to the UAE's vibrant food scene.

Founded on the principles of sustainability, innovation, and excellence, Veggie Mania has grown from a small outlet into a dynamic "house of brands," each dedicated to delivering unparalleled vegetarian cuisine with unique offerings and experiences. They are a multi-brand integrated concept of producers, operators and retailers.

Praveen Kumar, the Founder and the visionary behind Veggie Mania said, “With the plant-based sector expected to grow from $29 billion to $162 billion in the next decade, Veggie Mania is strategically positioned at the forefront of this growth which is driven by lifestyle choices. With a firm belief in continuous innovation and a culture of ‘what can I do better today’, Veggie Mania is set to redefine the dining experiences by pushing the boundaries of vegetarian cuisine.”

“We are building on our strong foundation in the UAE through our original and marquee brand ‘Indian by Nature’, a casual premium dining experience. With the launch of GALA, we are elevating not just the standards, but ushering in a new era of gourmet dining tailored for vegans and vegetarians. The concept behind GALA was inspired by the desire to fill a significant market gap—offering classical vegetarian dishes with a modern twist, both in presentation and flavor that appeal to a global palate”, added Praveen.

GALA is more than just a restaurant; it is an experience. Located in the bustling heart of Abu Dhabi, GALA aims to democratize fine dining, making it accessible to the aspirational market while retaining the exclusivity and sophistication that defines a fine dining experience. By incorporating contemporary cooking techniques and globally inspired plating designs to present a highly curated menu, GALA offers a fresh and innovative dining experience. The result is an unrivaled journey, perfectly captured by its catchphrase: 'Experience vegetarian like never before.'

The restaurant features an 82-cover capacity, thoughtfully divided across two levels. The space is designed to cater to various dining needs, including corporate events for up to 50 guests and an exclusive private dining area, the "White Room," which accommodates up to 16 guests.

At GALA, guests can expect a chic ambiance paired with personalized hospitality. Each dish is a visual masterpiece, showcasing eye-catching plating techniques that promise to make every meal memorable. An element of surprise is woven into each course, creating excitement and forging new culinary memories.

At the core of Veggie Mania’s operations is a commitment to sustainability. An astute approach to asset productivity and efficient resource management are integral to the group's expansion strategy, ensuring that every aspect of the business contributes to a healthier planet and sustainable operations.

Talking about the growth plans, Praveen stated, “GALA is a second step in Veggie Mania's ambitious expansion plans of building an eco-system across segments, services and products. The group is poised to open several new hubs in key locations across the region. In addition to physical locations, Veggie Mania is developing an e-commerce platform that will serve as a single destination for the entire eco-system for seamless integration of the experiences. As part of the eco-system, Veggie Mania is designing a unique ‘Loyalty Program’ to build a community of ambassadors. We have ambitious plans to establish seven culinary hubs across five key cities in the UK and USA by 2026.”

About Veggie Mania Group

Veggie Mania Group with its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, has rapidly evolved into a leader in the plant-based culinary industry. Since commencing operations in 2016, the group has expanded across 16,500 sq ft with dedicated central production kitchens and storage facilities, operating in two cities. Veggie Mania manages seven F&B brands and two retail brands, all certified under HACCP and ISO 22000 standards.

With a robust supply chain that services over 40 hospitality institutions and contract operations with prestigious partners such as DWTC, NYUAD, Marriot Group, Rotana Group, Jumeirah Group among others, Veggie Mania Group is dedicated to redefining the dining experience. The group's offerings span from large-format restaurants to cloud kitchens, ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, and an upcoming e-commerce platform.

As an experience-centric, multi-brand integrated producer, operator, and e-retailer of vegetarian, vegan, and plant-based products, Veggie Mania consistently strives for excellence and innovation. The group operates popular brands like ‘Indian by Nature’, a casual premium dining experience, and GALA, a fine-dining establishment. Their ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook offerings include Good IBN Food for gravies, curry bases, dips, and snacks, as well as ‘Mithas By Nature’ for traditional sweets, and ‘Fruit’Fi’ for fruit based natural ice-creams.

Driven by a culture of continuous improvement and the ethos of 'what can I do better today,' Veggie Mania Group is committed to pushing the boundaries of vegetarian cuisine and setting new standards in the plant-based culinary world.

