DUBAI, UAE – Veeam® Software, the #1 global leader by market share in Data Resilience, today announced the release of its first Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, coinciding with the 55th anniversary of Earth Day. This landmark report showcases Veeam's commitment to inclusively creating a sustainable future while maintaining the highest standards of trust and governance.

“Today at VeeamON, we are proud to launch our inaugural ESG report, which is an important milestone in our commitment to making Veeam the best place to work, while positively impacting the world around us,” said Anand Eswaran, CEO of Veeam. “At Veeam, we believe that our responsibility extends beyond compliance; it encompasses our commitment to the planet, our people, and the communities we serve. It’s not just about saying what we’ll do, it’s about showing how we’ve made progress and setting out ambitious goals for the future. As we celebrate Earth Day, we are reminded of the vital role each of us plays in protecting our resources and environmental stewardship, ensuring a vibrant future for generations to come.”

Key Areas of the Veeam ESG Report include:

Environment: Caring for Our Planet

E-Waste Recycling: Veeam recycled 1,203 laptops globally in 2023-2024, preventing 3,402 pounds of e-waste through its hardware recycling initiatives.

Facilities: Eight Veeam offices are LEED-certified, showcasing the company's dedication to green building practices.

Greenhouse Gas Emissions: Veeam measured its baseline Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions in 2023, achieved a reduction in emissions in 2024.

Veeam measured its baseline Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions in 2023, achieved a reduction in emissions in 2024. Future Goals: By 2026, Veeam plans to calculate Scope 3 emissions and collaborate with suppliers to track and reduce their environmental impact.

Social: Supporting Our Team and Communities

Community Impact: In 2024, Veeam employees volunteered 2,793 hours, supporting causes such as animal shelters, wildfire relief, and dementia care centers through initiatives like Veeam Cares and the Veeam It Forward Marathon.

Employee Engagement: 84% of employees rated Veeam as a "good place to work," and 96% of participants in the 2024 Global Day of Learning found the program insightful.

Empowering People: Veeam launched initiatives like EmpowerHer, providing free certification training to 150 women, and partnered with organizations like Women in Tech and Out & Equal.

Veeam launched initiatives like EmpowerHer, providing free certification training to 150 women, and partnered with organizations like Women in Tech and Out & Equal. Benefits: Veeam offers competitive benefits, including parental leave, 401(k) matching, unlimited PTO, and support for family planning and adoption.

Trust: Leading with Integrity

Governance: Veeam's ESG strategy is overseen by its Compliance Department, which reports to the Board of Directors.

Cybersecurity: The company achieved a 100% completion rate for its mandatory cybersecurity training and implemented advanced phishing simulations to enhance resilience.

Certifications: Veeam secured industry-leading standards such as ISO 27701, ISO 27017, and HIPAA attestation, with further certifications expected in 2025.

Veeam secured industry-leading standards such as ISO 27701, ISO 27017, and HIPAA attestation, with further certifications expected in 2025. AI and Data Privacy: Veeam launched a Generative AI Policy, an updated Code of Conduct and rigorous data protection measures underscoring its commitment to ethical practices.

As Veeam continues its journey towards sustainability, this initial ESG Report serves as a platform to showcase achievements and outline future company goals. Veeam remains committed to continuous improvement, aligning actions with its mission of creating a resilient and inclusive future.

About Veeam’s ESG Measurement

Veeam's global compliance team meticulously compiled the ESG report using a blend of comprehensive internal and external data collection and analysis mechanisms. Employing industry-standard methodologies, the team ensured accurate and transparent reporting of its environmental footprint. Beyond the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, Veeam's reporting aligns with key ESG frameworks and standards such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). These frameworks provide detailed guidelines and metrics for assessing and disclosing sustainability performance, helping Veeam set a new industry benchmark. Additionally, Veeam actively seeks feedback from employees and stakeholders to continuously improve its sustainability initiatives and address any challenges.

About Veeam Software

Veeam®, the #1 global market leader in data resilience, believes every business should be able to bounce forward after a disruption with the confidence and control of all their data whenever and wherever they need it.​ Veeam calls this radical resilience, and we’re obsessed with creating innovative ways to help our customers achieve it.

Veeam solutions are purpose-built for powering data resilience by providing data backup, data recovery, data portability, data security, and data intelligence. ​With Veeam, IT and security leaders rest easy knowing that their apps and data are protected and always available across their cloud, virtual, physical, SaaS, and Kubernetes environments.

Headquartered in Seattle with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 550,000 customers worldwide, including 67% of the Global 2000, that trust Veeam to keep their businesses running. ​Radical resilience starts with Veeam.