​​​​​DUBAI, UAE – Veeam® Software, the #1 global leader by market share in Data Resilience, today announces the launch of Veeam Kasten for Kubernetes v8, designed to bring data resilience to both traditional virtual machines (VMs) and cloud-native environments, delivering unparalleled security and operational efficiency. Veeam Kasten for Kubernetes v8 introduces new innovations in Kubernetes data resilience, providing enterprise-ready modern virtualization, enhanced security, effortless operations at scale, and ultimate customer freedom of choice. This latest release reinforces Veeam's commitment to enabling enterprises to seamlessly manage their data in a unified infrastructure – securely and effortlessly.

“Veeam Kasten for Kubernetes v8 marks a significant leap forward in our mission to provide enterprises with unparalleled data resilience for Kubernetes environments,” said Gaurav Rishi, Vice President of Product Management at Veeam. “This latest version enables organizations to seamlessly manage traditional VMs and modern applications on a single platform while ensuring data is secure and accessible. New integration with Veeam Vault provides a fully managed offsite backup solution that eliminates unexpected costs, benefiting existing Veeam customers wanting to expand their data protection to include Kubernetes. By consolidating all their data under Veeam's trusted management, customers can implement a comprehensive solution for their Kubernetes application workloads, maximizing operational efficiency and enhance data resilience in today’s complex IT landscape.”

New key features and benefits of Veeam Kasten for Kubernetes v8 include:

Enterprise-Ready Modern Virtualization: Kasten v8 unifies data resilience for VMs on Kubernetes alongside containerized applications, streamlining operations and boosting efficiency. The new File Level Recovery (FLR) for KubeVirt VMs allows granular restores that accelerate recovery times and eliminate manual processes, enabling organizations to recover individual files from backups without the need to restore entire VM clones, essential for enterprises adopting solutions including Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization.

Additionally, the new virtual machine dashboard offers a workload-centric view across cluster namespaces to simplify the process of identifying each VM's Kubernetes-dependent resources and makes configuring backup consistency easy.

Freedom of Choice: Enhanced flexibility with multi-CPU architecture support enables organizations to optimize costs using options like ARM and IBM Power. Robust integration with Veeam Vault offers secure, fully managed offsite backups that eliminate unexpected costs, making it ideal for organizations expanding their data protection to include Kubernetes while keeping all data under Veeam's trusted management. Additionally, Veeam broadens support for NetApp Trident storage provisioner with backup capabilities for ONTAP NAS “Economy” volumes, empowering customers to seamlessly back up across various storage solutions and select the best-fit options for their unique environments.

Enhanced flexibility with multi-CPU architecture support enables organizations to optimize costs using options like ARM and IBM Power. Robust integration with Veeam Vault offers secure, fully managed offsite backups that eliminate unexpected costs, making it ideal for organizations expanding their data protection to include Kubernetes while keeping all data under Veeam's trusted management. Additionally, Veeam broadens support for NetApp Trident storage provisioner with backup capabilities for ONTAP NAS “Economy” volumes, empowering customers to seamlessly back up across various storage solutions and select the best-fit options for their unique environments. Security Everywhere: With features like secure, self-service cross-cluster migrations and restricted privileges for Kasten Pods, users can confidently manage their Kubernetes environments while minimizing security risks. Increased security measures, such as restricted privileges for Kasten Pods minimize risks and enhance compliance by adopting a least-privilege approach. ISO 27001 certification demonstrates Veeam’s commitment to industry leading security standards, elevating customers’ security profiles. Additionally, simplified encryption passkey rotation reduces vulnerabilities, empowering enterprises to maintain robust security while optimizing operational efficiency.

With features like secure, self-service cross-cluster migrations and restricted privileges for Kasten Pods, users can confidently manage their Kubernetes environments while minimizing security risks. Increased security measures, such as restricted privileges for Kasten Pods minimize risks and enhance compliance by adopting a least-privilege approach. ISO 27001 certification demonstrates Veeam’s commitment to industry leading security standards, elevating customers’ security profiles. Additionally, simplified encryption passkey rotation reduces vulnerabilities, empowering enterprises to maintain robust security while optimizing operational efficiency. Effortless Operations at Scale: New, refreshed user interface simplifies onboarding, policy creation, and ongoing operations. Enhancements include a streamlined Policy Management system and a Restore Point Catalog, allowing users to easily manage backups and perform restore operations from a high-level view. The Per Policy Protection Status feature allows users to quickly identify policies for specific namespaces, enhancing visibility and facilitating efficient remediation. These enhancements improve the user experience for both new and experienced administrators, making it easier to manage Kubernetes environments at scale.

Kasten for Modern Virtualization

Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization Engine provides a dedicated solution for organizations aiming to replace legacy virtualization capabilities using Red Hat OpenShift platform, the industry’s leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes. In support of this VM-first approach, Veeam has released Kasten for Modern Virtualization – a tailored pricing option designed to align seamlessly with Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization Engine. This new offering, developed through Veeam and Red Hat's strong go-to-market collaboration, provides a security-enhanced and cost-effective foundation for modernizing virtualization. It empowers organizations to enhance operational efficiency while paving the way for a cloud-native future.

"Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization Engine provides customers with a dedicated virtualization edition to migrate, manage and scale virtual machines. As enterprises advance their hybrid cloud strategy by rapidly re-hosting virtualized apps to platforms designed for modern virtualization, data resilience remains a strategic imperative,” said Mike Barrett, vice president and general manager, Hybrid Platforms, Red Hat. “With the latest release of Kasten, Veeam continues to deliver innovation aligned with these evolving needs. Veeam’s Kubernetes-native architecture and optimization on Red Hat OpenShift provides our customers with a more scalable, cost-effective solution to secure virtualized workloads today—while laying a strong foundation for container adoption over time.”

Veeam Kasten reflects Veeam’s ongoing dedication to empowering enterprises with the tools they need to manage and protect their data effectively in a rapidly evolving landscape. Veeam Kasten for Kubernetes v8 and Kasten for Modern Virtualization are now available. For more information, visit https://www.veeam.com.

About Veeam Software

Veeam®, the #1 global market leader in data resilience, believes every business should be able to bounce forward after a disruption with the confidence and control of all their data whenever and wherever they need it.​ Veeam calls this radical resilience, and we’re obsessed with creating innovative ways to help our customers achieve it.

Veeam solutions are purpose-built for powering data resilience by providing data backup, data recovery, data portability, data security, and data intelligence. ​With Veeam, IT and security leaders rest easy knowing that their apps and data are protected and always available across their cloud, virtual, physical, SaaS, and Kubernetes environments.

Headquartered in Seattle with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 550,000 customers worldwide, including 67% of the Global 2000, that trust Veeam to keep their businesses running. ​Radical resilience starts with Veeam. Learn more at www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and X @veeam.

For Veeam media inquiries, contact Veeam.PR.Global@veeam.com.