Lavoya, the new trendsetting premium restaurant operator based in the UAE, ties up with global concept chain, Joe & The Juice, with plans to roll out 10 new locations in the GCC over the next two years, 50 in next 10 years

Considered as one of the most growing F&B franchises in the world, Joe & The Juice grew from a Copenhagen hip café to a global brand operating in more than 300 locations across 16 countries including New York, Reykjavík, London and now Dubai

Partnership aimed at younger, trendier, health-conscious customers who focus on experiences and food

Franchise will focus on technology, creativity, and innovation to form a winning partnership among select dynamic customer base

The first three branches due to open this summer in Dubai will be located at Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Design District and Galleria Mall, Barsha

Dubai, UAE: Veda Inc and its subsidiary, Lavoya, have signed a franchise agreement with the up and coming international brand Joe & The Juice, a Danish chain which is health conscious, edgy and becoming the go-to outlet of choice for a younger, trendier customer base who like to focus on experiences and food. The agreement will drive the opening of 10 stores in the next two years. Lavoya is a contemporary brand established with the purpose of significantly transforming dining experiences, including introducing new and experiential casual dining concepts to reshape the F&B industry in the GCC.

The franchise agreement announces the arrival of Lavoya and Joe & The Juice into the Dubai market, boosting their reputation. It is the perfect fit for Dubai with its cosmopolitan population, healthy lifestyle and increasing focus on sustainability among the dynamic, younger generation. The engagement with customers will be upbeat and energetic.

Fahad AlHokair CEO, Veda Group, said: “We are delighted and honoured to be partnering with such an exciting, hip and solid brand like Joe & the Juice. I believe this is a perfect match that will allow our group Veda Holding and our Operating Company, Lavoya to continue on its growth path by adding quality brands to its current portfolio. I look forward to being part of the amazing growth story of Joe & the Juice in our region.”

Walid Hajj, CEO, Lavoya Group, said: “Our union with Joe & The Juice is a meeting of two labels that illustrate the same values and ethos on many levels. Lavoya is a premium store-front operator focusing on introducing a diverse portfolio of exciting brands and innovative culinary offerings to the restaurant industry in the GCC. We are always on the lookout for international franchises, forging new partnerships, entering new markets, and opening chains of customer facing restaurants.”

Thomas Noroxe, CEO, Joe & The Juice, said: “Our collaboration with Lavoya is an extension of who we are as a brand – we are about people, and this is what drives us. Our core philosophy is about pushing the envelope and spreading the benefits of health, wellness, aspirations, and a meaningful existence. We want to make a difference to society. Making a mark in the GCC, which is a cultural melting pot, seems like the perfect opportunity. Our alliance with the Lavoya is a great opportunity and we wish to grow together through the strength of our offerings, experiences, and creating a human impact.”

Lavoya aims to bring diverse new flavours to the table by introducing new F&B concepts in Brick & Mortar format across its markets. This endorses their credentials as the partner of choice for global restaurant franchise brands. Despite the restrictions brought upon the global F&B industry by the pandemic Joe & The Juice are rolling out a rapid expansion strategy, having grown from one juice bar in Copenhagen to 300 outlets across 16 countries. The chain is now planning to double in size.

Lavoya will be catering to unique dining experiences by being customer-centric and selective in choosing the F&B brands they partner with. Their emphasis is on the concept of ‘Food For Thought’, providing an experiential experience with ‘different’ restaurants, rather than collecting brands. They are able to achieve their objectives thanks to a dynamic team of industry experts.

Co-founded by Walid Hajj, one of the most recognised F&B leaders in the region and Fahad Al Hokair, a dynamic Saudi entrepreneur and founder of VEDA Holding, which concentrates on fashion, retail, real-estate, and F&B, Lavoya’s mission is to always depict momentum, optimism, and positive experiences as they strive for maximum originality.

About Lavoya:

Established with the purpose of significantly transforming dining experiences, Lavoya introduces new and experiential casual dining concepts to reshape the F&B industry in the region. The company’s name and mission, based on their ‘Food For Thought’ slogan, signifies momentum, optimism and positive experiences.

Lavoya was co-founded by Walid Hajj and Fahad Alhokair in 2021. A visionary and award-winning entrepreneur, Walid Hajj has defined his unique imprint in the F&B space creating innovative concepts that have disrupted the industry, establishing his credentials as a pioneer in F&B concepts that integrate advanced technology with exceptional service. Fahad Alhokair is a dynamic and successful Saudi entrepreneur with experience in franchise development, start-ups, operations and investment. He is also the founder of VEDA Holding, a private equity and venture capital firm based in Riyadh that supports more than 15 startups and mature companies in fashion, retail, real-estate and F&B and contributes to their development and innovation by providing value and growth capital.

www.lavoya.com

About Joe & The Juice:

Joe & The Juice was founded as a juice bar and coffee concept in Copenhagen, Denmark by Kaspar Basse in 2002, and has grown into the first truly global healthy-eating lifestyle brand. Joe & The Juice operates more than 300 locations in 16 countries and offers the finest high-quality, natural, and local ingredients in its freshly prepared juices, shakes, coffee, and sandwiches. Its modern, hip ambiance makes it convenient and enjoyable for customers who desire a fast, yet healthy lifestyle. Joe & The Juice strongly believes in leveraging technology to enhance the customer experience and utilizes its Joe Loyalty app to create personalized offerings. Joe & The Juice is committed to minimizing its impact on the environment, including limiting food waste and reducing overall environmental emissions.

To find a full list of Joe & The Juice locations, visit www.joejuice.com

