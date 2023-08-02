Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Vatika, the leading Natural hair care brand in the middle east region has signed up the acclaimed Arab actress Dorra Zarrouk as the face of their new “Oil before shampoo” campaign. The campaign exemplifies the importance of hair oiling prior to every hair wash for your hair to be nourished and beautiful in a foot-tapping musical. “Zaith, Zaith, Zaith, Zaith Vatika Abl shampoo yarit” – is the message conveyed in the ad.

Vatika, a trusted name in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, has long been recognized and used by millions of Arab and expats as the perfect oil range to nourish your hair.

Dorra Zarrouk, on her association with Vatika said, "I am thrilled to be the face of Vatika Enriched Oils. As someone who values natural and effective hair care, I am excited to partner with a brand that understands the needs of Middle Eastern women. Vatika's commitment to quality truly sets them apart. I look forward to sharing the benefits of Vatika Enriched Oils with women across the region and beyond."

The 360 degree campaign will go on air across the Middle East and North Africa region on MBC, regional TV channels, social media, and YouTube supported by on ground activations.

Vatika enriched hair oil range infused with Vitamins A, E and F includes castor for thicker hair, cactus to help control hair fall, garlic for natural hair growth improvement, coconut for enhanced volume and thickness, Argan for optimal moisture and softness, black seed for stronger and shinier hair, olive for nourishment and protection, almond for softness and shine, and onion for scalp nourishment.

Vatika Enriched hair oils, with a deep and effective hair nourishment formula, offer a quick 20-minute treatment to revitalize and rejuvenate your hair, leaving them stronger and reducing hair fall after consistent usage. Moreover, these oils are free from Sulphates, silicones and Parabens, exemplifying Vatika's commitment to providing the best for its customers.

With all new claims of 10X stronger hair and 94% less hair fall, Vatika enriched hair oils provide the perfect nourishment for your hair before shampoo.