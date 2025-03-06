Bahrain, Vatel Bahrain has announced the launch of an exciting internship programme in collaboration with Hilton Garden Inn Bahrain Bay following the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

This initiative marks a significant milestone in Vatel Bahrain’s ongoing efforts to provide its students with immersive, real-world experiences in the hospitality sector, reinforcing its role as a leading institution in developing skilled professionals for the tourism and hospitality sector.

Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, General Director of Vatel Bahrain, affirmed that the college is dedicated to fostering strong partnerships across the tourism sector to deliver exceptional training and practical learning opportunities for students in hospitality, tourism, and hotel management.

During the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Mrs. Manuela Brode, General Manager of Hilton Garden Inn Bahrain Bay, Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al Khalifa commented, “We are honored to strengthen the partnership with Hilton Garden Inn Bahrain Bay, a distinguished brand within the Hilton Hotels Group, to enhance the practical training provided to our learners. This collaboration underscores our commitment to equipping our students with exceptional experiences and development opportunities, ensuring they receive world-class training in internationally recognized facilities and are well-prepared to lead and advance Bahrain’s hospitality industry.”

Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al Khalifa affirmed that the partnership aligns seamlessly with the college’s broader vision to cultivate exceptional graduates who are both highly skilled and innovative, and emphasized that the programme supports Bahrain’s Tourism Strategy 2022-2026 and Vision 2030, which aim to position the Kingdom as a global leader in tourism and hospitality education.

Mrs. Manuela Brode, the General Manager of Hilton Garden Inn Bahrain Bay, expressed her delight at the partnership, highlighting the hotel’s dedication to fostering local Bahraini talent, and stated, "This collaboration with Vatel Bahrain to launch the internship program reflects our commitment to nurturing the next generation of Bahraini hospitality professionals. The programme provides students with an invaluable opportunity to immerse themselves in the hospitality industry, gain practical experience, and develop the expertise needed to excel in their careers, and we are confident that these interns will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Bahrain’s hospitality sector."

About Vatel Hospitality School:

Vatel Hospitality School was established in France in 1981, specializing in business management within the hospitality and tourism sectors. It has since expanded to 55 campuses across 33 countries. The Bahrain campus, founded in 2018, is part of this global network. Vatel holds a distinguished international reputation, with over 45,000 graduates worldwide who have gone on to become leaders in the industry. Vatel has consistently been ranked first in France and 13th globally in hospitality management, according to the latest QS rankings, maintaining this position for two consecutive years.