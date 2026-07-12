Manama - A delegation from Vatel Bahrain, led by Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, General Director of Vatel Bahrain, and Ms. Fatema Frutan, Director of Studies, visited Vatel Academy in France as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen academic collaboration and knowledge exchange within the global Vatel network.

During the visit, the delegation was introduced to Vatel Academy’s programmes and training framework in hospitality management. The programme included a comprehensive presentation on the Academy’s educational approach, with a particular emphasis on how its curriculum and practical training components prepare students with the professional skills, operational knowledge and industry readiness required by the hospitality sector. The delegation also toured the campus and training facilities, gaining first-hand insight into the learning environment and resources that support applied education.

As part of the visit, Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa and Ms. Fatema Frutan participated in a Culinary Master Class, which provided a practical view of the Academy’s hands-on training methodology. The session highlighted Vatel Academy’s approach to developing technical and professional skills through interactive learning experiences that closely reflect real hospitality operations.

Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, General Director of Vatel Bahrain, commented: “This visit reflects our keenness to explore collaboration opportunities with Vatel Academy and strengthen the exchange of expertise across the global Vatel network. It also provides an important platform to explore areas of cooperation that can further enrich the unique experience at Vatel Bahrain, particularly by drawing on the Academy’s experience in developing hospitality talent with strong practical and professional foundations. By engaging closely with the Academy’s programmes, learning environment and training facilities, we can identify new opportunities for joint academic and applied initiatives that support the continued advancement of hospitality education.”

Ms. Fatema Frutan, Director of Studies at Vatel Bahrain, stated: “The visit offered valuable insight into new pathways of professional and vocational programmes of Vatel Academy, particularly in the areas of the offered programmes, learning delivery and the effective use of training facilities to support practical education. It also opened meaningful discussions on how applied learning can further develop students’ skills and help them move confidently from academic study to professional practice. This exchange adds value to our academic work at Vatel Bahrain and supports our efforts to provide a learning experience that is responsive to students’ aspirations and closely connected to the evolving needs of the hospitality sector.”

For more information, please contact:

Zainab Ashoor | Marketing & Communications Specialist

z.ashoor@vatel.bh

Al Jasra, Kingdom of Bahrain

About Vatel Hotel and Tourism Business School:

Vatel Hotel & Tourism Business School was established in France in 1981, specializing in business management within the hospitality and tourism sectors. It has since expanded to 50+ campuses across 30+ countries. The Bahrain campus, founded in 2018, is part of this global network. Vatel holds a distinguished international reputation, with over 50,000 graduates worldwide who have gone on to become leaders in the industry. Vatel has consistently been ranked first in France and 11th globally in hospitality management, according to the latest QS rankings, maintaining this position for five consecutive years.