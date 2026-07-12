Alizz Islamic Bank, in partnership with Injaz Oman, has celebrated the successful graduation of the first cohort of participants in its Empowerment Programme for individuals with disabilities, marking an important milestone in the Bank's ongoing commitment to promoting inclusion, developing life skills and enhancing future employment opportunities.

The first cohort successfully completed a comprehensive development programme featuring a series of specialised workshops focused on self-development, communication skills, confidence building, workplace readiness, entrepreneurship, teamwork and other essential life skills designed to foster greater independence and confidence.

The graduation ceremony recognised the commitment, determination and progress demonstrated by the participants throughout the programme, highlighting the positive impact of equipping individuals with practical skills that support greater participation in society and the workforce.

Commenting on the occasion, Ms. Lina Al Abdulsalaam, Head of Marketing & Communications at Alizz Islamic Bank said: "The graduation of the first cohort is a proud milestone that reflects the determination, resilience and potential of every participant. At Alizz Islamic Bank, we believe that meaningful inclusion begins by creating opportunities that empower individuals to build confidence, develop practical skills and realise their aspirations. We look forward to the other cohorts of the programme to many more participants across the Sultanate."

The Empowerment Programme will continue throughout the year, reaching individuals with disabilities across the Sultanate through a series of scheduled training programmes. The initiative aims to support 200 participants from different governorates by providing specialised development programmes that strengthen personal capabilities, improve workplace readiness and promote greater social and economic inclusion in partnership with the Ministry of Social Development.

This programme builds on the successful partnership between Alizz Islamic Bank and Injaz Oman, which previously delivered financial literacy programmes benefiting more than 1,000 students across the Sultanate, further reinforcing both organisations' shared commitment to educational empowerment, inclusion and sustainable community development.