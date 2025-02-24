Dubai, United Arab Emirates – VAST Data, the AI data platform company, recently unveiled the VAST Event Broker, a breakthrough new capability that allows AI agents to instantly act on incoming data for real-time intelligence and automation. As organizations push the boundaries of AI, the VAST Event Broker exposes a Kafka-compatible API and brings event streaming, seamless analytics, and AI together in a unified, high-performance data platform – removing the constraints of legacy event streaming architectures, and unlocking immediate AI-driven insights.

Legacy event streaming has been constrained by rigid architectures, operational complexity, and data silos that separate transactional and analytical workloads. Traditional Kafka implementations, while widely used for data movement, create isolated event data silos that hinder seamless analytics. This fragmentation leads to costly infrastructure sprawl, inefficient data replication, and slow batch ETL processes that delay real-time insights.

The VAST Data Platform, which seamlessly combines storage, databases, and virtualized compute engine services into a unified AI operating system, has consolidated transactional, analytical, AI, and real-time streaming workloads by adding the VAST Event Broker to the VAST DataEngine. Made possible by VAST’s groundbreaking DASE architecture, this new capability enables real-time analytics, AI/ML pipelines, and event-driven workflows with simplified management, improved observability tools, expanded SQL query capabilities, and superior resilience.

“The launch of the VAST Event Broker marks a fundamental shift in the market for real-time data processing,” said Jeff Denworth, Co-Founder of VAST Data. “By merging event streaming, analytics, and AI into a single platform, VAST is removing decades of data pipeline inefficiencies and event streaming complexity, empowering organizations to detect fraud in milliseconds, correlate intelligence signals globally, act on data-driven insights instantly, and deliver AI-enabled customer experiences. This is the future of real-time intelligence, built for the AI era.”



The VAST Event Broker expands the VAST Data Platform ecosystem, which now empowers organizations with:

10x+ Performance & Linear Scalability: Traditional event streaming struggles to scale efficiently, often requiring excessive infrastructure to handle increased workloads. The VAST Event Broker delivers a 10x+ performance advantage over Kafka on like-for-like hardware, with unlimited linear scaling, capable of processing over 500 million messages per second across VAST’s largest cluster deployments today.

Unlimited Scale and Support for All Data: The VAST DataStore provides an exabyte-scale storage foundation that breaks traditional performance and capacity tradeoffs, allowing files, objects, block, and tables to coexist on a single, cost-efficient flash storage tier. With the VAST Event Broker, as streaming structured or unstructured data is ingested into the system, this new data can be acted on immediately.

The VAST DataStore provides an exabyte-scale storage foundation that breaks traditional performance and capacity tradeoffs, allowing files, objects, block, and tables to coexist on a single, cost-efficient flash storage tier. With the VAST Event Broker, as streaming structured or unstructured data is ingested into the system, this new data can be acted on immediately. One Platform for Every Workload: The VAST DataBase integrates transactional and analytical processing, eliminating the need for separate transactional and analytics systems. The VAST Event Broker enriches the VAST DataBase by dynamically activating computation the moment data arrives, transforming raw information into real-time intelligence and action. This seamless integration of event-driven processing ensures that every data point is immediately analyzed, indexed, and made actionable – enabling AI agents and applications to respond instantly, automate decision-making, and drive continuous innovation.

One Platform for Every Workload: The VAST DataBase integrates transactional and analytical processing, eliminating the need for separate transactional and analytics systems. The VAST Event Broker enriches the VAST DataBase by dynamically activating computation the moment data arrives, transforming raw information into real-time intelligence and action. This seamless integration of event-driven processing ensures that every data point is immediately analyzed, indexed, and made actionable – enabling AI agents and applications to respond instantly, automate decision-making, and drive continuous innovation.

The VAST DataEngine automates complex workflows by executing serverless functions directly within the platform, enabling real-time insights and event-driven AI processing. Optimized for AI/ML: With GPU-Direct capabilities, VAST accelerates AI/ML workloads by enabling high-speed, direct data transfers between GPUs and storage, ensuring seamless access to large-scale, diverse datasets.

Available in March, the VAST Event Broker enables seamless analytics and reduces AI infrastructure complexity to ensure organizations can process, store, analyze, and act on their data – all from a single, unified platform.

About VAST Data

VAST Data is the data platform company built for the AI era. As the new standard for enterprise AI infrastructure, organizations trust the VAST Data Platform to serve their most data-intensive computing needs. VAST Data empowers enterprises to unlock the full potential of all of their data by providing AI infrastructure that is simple, scalable, and architected from the ground up to power deep learning and GPU-accelerated data centers and clouds. Launched in 2019, VAST Data is the fastest growing data infrastructure company in history. For more information, please visit and follow VAST Data on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Media Contact vastdata@activedmc.com