Al-Rushaid:

Vigilant Around the Clock to Detect Fraud and Educate Customers

NBK Reinforces Its Commitment to Promoting Banking Awareness Across All Segments

Leading Digital Engagement Among Kuwaiti Banks to Maximize Public Outreach

Al-Dakhil:

Advancing Digital Excellence Through Innovation and Service Enhancement

NBK Empowers Customers to Suspend Cards Instantly via the NBK Mobile Banking App in Case of Suspicious Activity

First Bank in Kuwait to Offer Fully Digital Account Opening Through the NBK Mobile Banking App.

Mr. Abdulmohsen Al-Rushaid, Senior Vice President -Head of Digital Communications at National Bank of Kuwait (NBK), emphasized the bank’s integral role in supporting the nationwide banking awareness campaign “Let’s Be Aware” (Diraya), launched by the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) in collaboration with local banks and Kuwait Banking Association. The campaign aims to foster financial literacy, promote financial inclusion, and educate customers across all segments of society.

Speaking during an interview on the Kuwait TV show “Good Evening Kuwait”, Al-Rushaid stated: “At NBK, we operate around the clock to track the latest fraud schemes, raise customer awareness, and provide guidance on how to avoid falling victim to these scams through educational content shared across our social media platforms.”

He also underscored the importance of the Virtual Central Room, launched jointly by Kuwait Banking Association, local banks, and relevant authorities including the Ministry of Interior and the Public Prosecution, under the direction of CBK. Al-Rushaid described this initiative as the first line of defense against cyber fraud, noting that it operates 24/7 to receive fraud reports and monitor suspicious activity—enhancing customer safety and reinforcing confidence in the banking sector.

Al-Rushaid further noted that the “Let’s Be Aware” campaign is the largest of its kind in the region, significantly contributing to improved financial awareness among the public.

He urged the public to remain vigilant, follow the bank’s security guidelines shared across all digital platforms, and refrain from disclosing any personal or banking information to unauthorized parties. He also cautioned against responding to messages or calls that falsely claim to be from the bank and request sensitive data.

He explained that the bank will never request personal information via email, text messages, or phone calls, warning that any such communication is likely a fraud attempt designed to steal banking credentials, sensitive data, or funds.

Furthermore, He reiterated NBK’s strong commitment to promoting banking awareness, especially among older generations who are more vulnerable to scams due to the advanced technologies and artificial intelligence tools used by fraudsters.

Al-Rushaid also warned against booking accommodations through unverified websites or brokers. He advised verifying the legitimacy of any company or platform by inspecting properties in person before making payments, to avoid fraud.

In cases of suspicious activity, customers are encouraged to contact the bank immediately and activate transaction alerts via the NBK Mobile App to receive real-time notifications.

Leveraging its robust communication infrastructure and leading digital presence among Kuwaiti banks, NBK aims to ensure maximum reach and effectiveness for the campaign’s educational messages.

Digital Excellence

Mr. Mohammad Al-Dakhil, Assistant Vice President – Digital Business at NBK, confirmed that customers can now temporarily suspend their bank cards through the NBK Mobile Banking App if they suspect any unusual account activity.

During the interview, Al-Dakhil stated: “At NBK, we are committed to advancing our digital leadership through the services offered on our Mobile Banking App, which is a key platform for customers conducting their day-to-day banking. We continually strive to introduce new features and enhancements that deliver a superior digital banking experience—one that not only meets, but exceeds, customer expectations.”

He added that the bank is consistently innovating to enrich the digital journey, citing the recent launch of the full account opening service via NBK Banking Mobile App—making NBK the first bank in Kuwait to offer this function digitally.

The NBK Mobile Banking App also allows customers to issue digital prepaid gift cards. These virtual cards can be easily created, loaded, and sent to friends or family for use in stores or online, both within Kuwait and abroad. The recipient can instantly add the card to their digital wallet and begin using it for purchases.

Al-Dakhil also highlighted the success of the WAMD service, developed in partnership with KNET. The service allows for fast, seamless money transfers at any time of day, offering users a streamlined transfer process with just a few steps.

In the meantime, Al-Dakhil further spotlighted the cutting-edge services offered by Weyay Bank—the first digital bank in Kuwait. Among its key innovations is the introduction of a fully digital loan application process for both personal and housing loans, allowing customers to submit documents, receive approvals, and sign contracts entirely through the app.

Weyay has also launched Jeel, a first-of-its-kind digital experience in Kuwait tailored for children aged 8 to 14. The service enables young users to manage their spending under parental supervision, fostering early financial literacy through a dedicated child-friendly app interface.

Thanks to its pioneering digital services, Weyay Bank has earned several prestigious accolades, most notably being named Best Digital Bank in Kuwait by Euromoney at the 2025 Middle East Excellence Awards. The recognition affirms Weyay’s leadership in delivering innovative digital banking solutions tailored to evolving customer needs.

Since its launch, Weyay Bank has transformed the digital banking landscape in Kuwait by offering a comprehensive suite of services from account opening and savings management to local and international transfers, and digital loan access empowering customers to manage their finances flexibly and efficiently.