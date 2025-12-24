Dubai, UAE – Closing the year with an iconic collaboration, BNW Developments, Ras Al Khaimah’s single largest private developer, has unveiled the first ever Tonino Lamborghini Residences on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah. This partnership signals a bold new era in waterfront ultra-luxury living, where unprecedented scale, Italian heritage, and investment excellence converge.

An influential audience of high-net-worth individuals, leading real estate brokers, renowned Bollywood celebrities, and industry stakeholders, gathered at the grand launch at Coca-Cola Arena, where a celebration of architectural vision, Italian aesthetic, and world-class entertainment unfolded. Known for their thoughtfully curated launch experiences, BNW Developments delivered a moment that culminated in an electrifying live performance by acclaimed Indian singer Jubin Nautiyal, setting a benchmark for luxury launch events in the region.

This hallmark collaboration brings together the signature design language and lifestyle ethos of Tonino Lamborghini, a name globally synonymous with sophistication, bold aesthetics, and Italian excellence, seamlessly integrated with BNW’s forward-thinking approach to high-performance urban living. Together, the project represents a powerful convergence of lifestyle, architecture, and investment value, with every detail, from interiors to spatial planning, crafted as an immersive experience rooted in luxury, legacy, and long-term return.

“At BNW, we don’t just build homes, we curate investment-grade lifestyle experiences,” said Ankur Aggarwal, Chairman and Founder of BNW Developments. “Partnering with Tonino Lamborghini is a milestone that reflects our vision to bring global design legends to the region, delivering spaces that celebrate heritage while creating tangible value for discerning investors and residents.”

Dr. Vivek Anand Oberoi, Managing Director and Co-Founder of BNW Developments, added, “The Tonino Lamborghini brand has always spoken the language of emotion, proportion, and beauty. Through this collaboration we are bringing this timeless, historical sensibility to Ras Al Khaimah, reimagined through BNW Developments’ modern, cosmopolitan vision.

Tonino Lamborghini, Founder of the Tonino Lamborghini brand, shared: "Every project is an opportunity to transform space into an experience, because living somewhere is not simply about inhabiting a place but choosing every day the emotions that place can inspire. The partnership with BNW Developments opens a new chapter in a strategic market and allows us to shape a destination that tells my story and my vision: a balance between identity and future. This project will be created to welcome people who are looking for something more: environments where contemporary comfort meets international charm, and where every detail bears the unmistakable signature of my style.”

Tonino Lamborghini Residences, Ras Al Khaimah introduces an exclusive collection of 377 apartments including studios, one, two, and three-bedroom residences, alongside villas, penthouses, and mansions. The project was envisioned from the creative direction of Mrs. Angela Krieger and the interior design by Architect Mr. Carlos Rossi. Each home reflects Tonino Lamborghini’s bold aesthetic and Italian craftsmanship, thoughtfully adapted for RAK's cosmopolitan living.

With a carefully curated approach to design and investment, this project marks a new chapter for Ras Al Khaimah’s real estate scenario. For more information, please click here.

About BNW Developments:

BNW Developments is a premier real estate developer in the UAE with a bold AED 32+ billion portfolio in Gross Development Value, led by Chairman and Founder Ankur Aggarwal and Managing Director and Co-Founder Vivek Anand Oberoi.

Our elite team of 500+ professionals blends design intelligence with an investor-first strategy to deliver ultra-luxury developments that fuse legacy with returns. We serve HNIs, global investors, and leading financial institutions.

Driven by intent, trust, and transformative scale, BNW is shaping the future of real estate, setting new benchmarks in quality, sustainability, and sophistication.

For more information, visit: www.bnw.ae.

Instagram:

@bnw.developments

@vivekoberoi

@ankur.aggarwal01

Facebook:

BNW Developments

Vivek Anand Oberoi

Ankur Aggarwal

LinkedIn:

BNW Developments

AnkurAggarwal

Vivek Anand Oberoi

Twitter / X:

@vivekoberoi

@bnwdevelopments

About Tonino Lamborghini Group

Since 1981, Tonino Lamborghini brand has stood out for innovative design and exclusive luxury. With a product range spanning watches, eyewear, fashion accessories, hospitality, real estate, total living, luxury beverages, and electric golf carts, the brand embodies Italian elegance and sophistication.

For more information: http://www.lamborghini.it

Instagram:

@ToninoLamborghiniGroup

Facebook:

Tonino Lamborghini

LinkedIn:

Tonino Lamborghini