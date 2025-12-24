Dubai, United Arab Emirates: GivTrade, an international multi-asset brokerage providing access to global markets via CFDs, today announced that it has been granted a Category 5 (“Arrangement and Advice”) license by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), marking a significant milestone in the broker’s regional growth strategy. The license was issued on 22 December 2025 and authorises GivTrade to carry out regulated activities such as financial consultations, introductions, listing advisory, and promotion activities in the UAE, in line with the permissions set out in its SCA certification.

The coveted Category 5 license falls under the SCA Rulebook and requires defined governance, capital adequacy and compliance standards, highlighting GivTrade’s commitment to operating under rigorous regulatory oversight.

With the new onshore authorisation in place, GivTrade will expand its UAE-facing capabilities while continuing to build its international proposition for active traders and investors. The firm provides access to global financial markets via MetaTrader 5 (MT5) and its own applications, offering forex, precious metals, energy, indices, commodities and stocks through CFDs, supported by market news, research and educational content.

“Holding an SCA Category 5 license is a strategic turning point for GivTrade and for our clients in the UAE,” said Hassan Fawaz, Chairman & Founder of GivTrade. “This approval from the Securities and Commodities Authority confirms that our governance, risk and compliance standards meet the expectations of a leading global financial centre, and it allows us to provide independent financial consulting, introductions and promotion activities within a clear local regulatory framework.”

Operating from Icon Tower, Barsha Heights (Tecom), GivTrade plans to deepen collaboration with local and regional financial institutions, with the SCA licence providing a more transparent domestic framework for its UAE activities.

The license approval supports GivTrade’s broader regional expansion roadmap to deepen local market alignment and strengthen partner collaboration. It also showcases GivTrade’s commitment to the highest standards of transparency, client communications, and responsible product engagement into 2026, as it prides itself on helping clients make informed decisions in fast-moving markets.

About GivTrade

GivTrade is a professional, transparent international broker that provides access to global financial markets. Through the MetaTrader 5 platform, GivTrade enables access to forex, precious metals, energies, indices, commodities and stocks via CFDs, and is backed by a team of finance leaders with around a decade of industry experience. The firm focuses on cost‑effective

financial solutions, trading innovation and long‑term client relationships, supported by 24/5 customer service, market news, reports and educational content.

