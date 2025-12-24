Guest Experience teams to strengthen capabilities to enhance PoD journeys

Highlights Abu Dhabi Airports efforts to champion accessible travel for all

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Airports has announced a strategic partnership with The Butterfly, a leading organisation specialising in inclusion and accessibility solutions, to strengthen its human resources capabilities and enhance the guest experience for passengers of all abilities across its airport network.

This collaboration underscores Abu Dhabi Airports’ commitment to inclusive employment practices and world class service delivery. Through expert guidance from The Butterfly, Abu Dhabi Airports will advance inclusive recruitment, workplace accessibility, and the employment of People of Determination (PoDs). The partnership will also provide HR teams with access to tailored training, best practice resources, and capability building workshops designed to embed inclusion and accessibility across the organisation.

A central objective of the partnership is aligning Abu Dhabi Airports’ HR frameworks with the UAE’s national inclusion priorities and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals, further reinforcing its dedication to social responsibility and sustainable development. At the same time, collaboration with The Butterfly will empower Guest Experience teams to elevate service delivery for more accessible and seamless journeys for PoDs, reinforcing the Abu Dhabi Airports’ position as a champion of accessible travel for all.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “Partnering with The Butterfly reflects our continued commitment to fostering a culture of inclusion and accessibility across every part of our organisation. Together, we are not only enhancing our internal capabilities but also ensuring that every traveller, regardless of ability, experiences comfort, dignity, and excellence at our airports.”

Commenting on the partnership, Marilena Di Coste, Chief Executive Officer of The Butterfly, said: “We are proud to have Abu Dhabi Airports partnering with The Butterfly and joining the Inclusive Employment Ecosystem (IEE), the UAE’s leading corporate inclusion readiness programme, on this meaningful journey towards greater inclusion and accessibility. By combining our expertise with Abu Dhabi Airports’ forward-thinking approach, we aim to create a lasting positive impact for employees, passengers, and the wider community.”

About Abu Dhabi Airports:

Abu Dhabi Airports operates five commercial airports in the emirate: Zayed International Airport (AUH), Al Ain International Airport (AAN), Al Bateen Executive Airport (AZI), Delma Island Airport (ZDY) and Sir Bani Yas Island Airport (XSB). Having welcomed over 29 million passengers through its airports in 2024, Abu Dhabi Airports is a gateway to the Emirates for travellers worldwide. It works towards its vision of positioning Abu Dhabi as a leading global aviation hub. Since November 2023, passengers travelling through Zayed International Airport have had the privilege of experiencing the new state-of-the-art terminal, which has significantly increased the airport’s operational capacity and features world-class facilities for passengers and aviation operators while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a destination of choice.

