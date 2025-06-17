Dubai, UAE – PRCA Mena – the regional arm of the world’s largest PR body – has launched its first-ever regional podcast, Al Sidq – Arabic for ‘the truth’ – a platform dedicated to real and honest conversations with the most influential voices in PR, media and communication.

Hosted by head of PRCA Mena and seasoned journalist, Conrad Egbert, Al Sidq goes beyond the headlines to uncover the real stories, perspectives, and thought processes that shape the industry. From career-defining moments to reflections on the region’s evolving media ecosystem, the podcast brings together decision-makers and change-drivers for frank, engaging dialogue.

The debut episode features C-suite leader and communication expert Camilla D’abo and co-founder and owner of Seven Media Gregg Fray – two of the region’s most respected communications professionals. Their conversation explores personal and professional milestones, the evolution of agency life and the direction in which the industry is headed.

Speaking about the podcast, Conrad Egbert said:

“The PRCA Mena’s new ‘vodcast’ is essentially about people, the human mind and what makes it tick. Set in a relaxed, casual setting, Al Sidq is a comfortable space for unfiltered, and sometimes even uncomfortable conversations with those shaping the region’s narrative – their wins, their challenges and how they see the road ahead. Its primary purpose is to pick the brains of regional experts, while shining a spotlight on the immense creativity that this region adds to the global collective.”

The first episode drops 15 July with new episodes released every two months.

About PRCA Mena

PRCA Mena is the regional arm of the largest public relations and communications association (PRCA) in the world. It was established in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. Representing more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide, the PR authority is a global advocate for excellence in public relations. The PRCA’s teams across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific work with industry professionals around the world to co-ordinate operations across six continents.

For more information visit: https://prca.mena.global/

Press Contact:

PRCA Mena

Falah Faisal Jafrani

Email: falah.jafrani@prca.mena.global