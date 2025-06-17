Paris: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) of Saudi Arabia, along with key national aviation entities including Matarat, Riyadh Air, Saudia Airlines, Flynas, the Saudi Aviation Academy, and the Saudi Industrial Center, are leading the largest ever Saudi delegation to the 2025 Paris Air Show. The delegation is headed by Minister of Transport and Logistics Services and Chairman of the Board of Directors for the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), His Excellency Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser. The trip will involve time spent at the Paris Air Show, a high-level French-Saudi roundtable meeting.

As part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, the Kingdom is rapidly transforming its aviation sector to become a global hub connecting Asia, Africa, and Europe. GACA’s presence at the Paris Air Show highlights its leadership in enabling this transformation and promoting investment opportunities across the sector.

Today, there have been a host of deals signed and pivotal announcements made. Primarily, the MoU between GACA and Airbus establishes a framework for collaboration on sustainable aviation initiatives, including knowledge sharing, training, and joint participation in environmental programs.

His Excellency Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), highlighted the importance of attending the Paris Air Show, stating:

“We are showcasing Saudi Arabia’s aviation progress and the scale of opportunities available. With our strategic location, modern infrastructure, and ambitious goals, we are positioning the Kingdom as a global connector. Saudi Arabia provides opportunities for global aviation investors, with the Saudi Aviation Strategy unlocking $100 billion in infrastructure projects.”

Captain Sulaiman Almuhaimidi, Executive Vice President of Aviation Safety and Environmental Sustainability at GACA, welcomed this alliance, stating:

“Today marks an important step in our commitment to a sustainable future for aviation in the Kingdom. Through this collaboration with Airbus, we aim not only to meet the challenges of decarbonizing aviation but also to strengthen local capabilities through knowledge sharing and skills development for the next generation to lead by example in shaping a greener, more resilient air transport sector for generations to come.”

Gabriel Semelas, President of Airbus in Middle East and Africa, said:

“This partnership with GACA marks a significant step forward in our shared commitment to building a more sustainable future for aviation. At Airbus, we are honored to support the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and its ambition for a more environmentally responsible aviation sector through innovative technologies, sustainable aviation solutions, and long-term collaboration. Together, we aim to accelerate the decarbonization of air transport in the region and beyond.”

Another key announcement landed with the news that AviLease has finalized a major order with Airbus for 77 advanced aircraft, including A350 freighters and A320neo models. Riyadh Air also confirmed an order for 50 Airbus aircraft, reinforcing its growth plans and commitment to building a modern, efficient fleet. These milestones secure vital cargo capacity for Saudi Arabia and underscore AviLease’s commitment to advancing the Kingdom’s aviation and logistics sectors.

The news coming out of Paris today further reiterates the Saudi Aviation Strategy, which is committed to creating unprecedented growth opportunities, tripling passenger numbers to 330 million and doubling the Kingdom’s connectivity to 250 destinations by 2030.