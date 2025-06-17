Le Bourget, Paris: His Excellency Dr. Shaikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, affirmed the Kingdom of Bahrain’s continued commitment to the development of the business aviation sector as an integral part of the national air transport system, in line with regional and international advancements in the aviation industry.

His Excellency stated that the support extended to business aviation falls within the framework of the Kingdom’s strategic direction to establish an advanced and competitive operational environment—enhancing the Kingdom of Bahrain’s position as a regional hub, attracting international investments and operators, and contributing to the diversification and sustainability of the national economy.

His Excellency further highlighted that providing dedicated infrastructure and advanced facilities for business aviation services constitutes a key pillar in reinforcing Bahrain International Airport’s (BIA) status as a flexible and efficient hub for this segment. He emphasized that this new partnership reflects the growing confidence of specialized companies in the operational environment in the Kingdom of Bahrain and strengthens the ongoing collaboration between the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications and Gulf Air Group (GFG) to advance the Kingdom’s aviation sector across all fields.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Shaikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications. It was signed by Mr. Jeffrey Goh, Chief Executive Officer of GFG, and Ms. Hanna Hakamo, Chief Executive Officer of Valo Aviation.

The MOU aims to enable Valo Aviation to develop a dedicated maintenance and repair hangar for business jets on a plot of land approximately 6,000 square meters in size, in accordance with approved technical standards and regulations. This initiative is part of Valo Aviation’s strategy to expand its presence in hangar and MRO services, supporting the long-term sustainability and efficiency of its operations in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Gulf Air Group Chairman, Mr. Khalid Hussain Taqi affirmed that this partnership aligns with the Group’s strategic vision to enhance the Kingdom of Bahrain’s position as a regional hub for high-level specialized air services. He noted that supporting advanced aviation infrastructure is vital as part of the Group’s long-term plan, which aims to diversify air services and attract private sector investments. He welcomed Valo Aviation’s commitment to the Kingdom of Bahrain, which demonstrates growing confidence from local and international operators and their trust in the Kingdom’s regulatory and operational environment. This partnership will strengthen efforts to build a sustainable aviation system, meet future needs, and balance operational efficiency with commercial appeal.

Mr. Jeffrey Goh, Chief Executive Officer of GFG, highlighted that this memorandum of understanding with Valo Aviation represents an important milestone in the development of business aviation services at Bahrain International Airport. He pointed out that allocating the development requirements reflects BAC’s commitment to providing tailored infrastructure for our partners’ operational needs. This initiative aligns with the airport development plans, aiming to ensure continued attractiveness for business aviation providers. Enabling such facilities builds an integrated system, supporting operators and enhancing the Kingdom’s appeal for aviation investment.

Ms. Hanna Hakamo, Chief Executive Officer, Valo Aviation, praised the Kingdom of Bahrain’s strategic location and its plans for developing the aviation sector, adding that this project is not only an operational achievement for Valo Aviation but also a long-term investment in infrastructure that supports the broader growth of the business aviation sector in the Kingdom

About Bahrain Airport Company (BAC)

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) is the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), the gateway that connects the Kingdom with the world. Tasked with developing the airport’s infrastructure, facilities, and commercial offerings, BAC has transformed BIA into the most modern boutique airport in the Gulf. With a strong focus on innovation, efficiency, and culture, BAC’s goal is to ensure that BIA stands out as a best-in-class airport that reflects the Kingdom’s distinct character and strengthens its position as a financial, cultural, and aviation center in the region. Since assuming the responsibility of managing and operating the airport in 2010, BAC has cemented BIA’s reputation as an attractive hub for airlines and passengers.