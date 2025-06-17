Muscat: In line with its strategic agenda to broaden its nationwide footprint and strengthen its presence across key areas, ahlibank recently inaugurated its newest branch in Rusayl. This achievement embodies the bank's commitment to enhancing access to its services and products, while offering financial solutions that meet the growing needs of individuals and enterprises alike. As part of a wider network expansion initiative, the Rusayl branch reinforces ahlibank’s mandate to serve high-potential locations while further advancing the bank’s customer-centric growth trajectory.

Commenting on the inauguration, Muneer Al Balushi, AGM Head of Retail Distribution in ahlibank, stated, “Rusayl is a dynamic industrial enclave, home to a diverse cluster of companies that form a vital part of Oman’s economic backbone. The rationale behind selecting Rusayl for our latest branch stems not only from its strategic commercial significance, but also from the growing appetite for principled, value-centric banking solutions among both individuals and businesses in the area. At ahlibank, we believe that easy access to banking services and products is a catalyst for building comprehensive financial systems in which economic development is in harmony with the needs of society. By establishing our presence in Rusayl, we are also affirming our role in supporting regions that fuel national development. This new branch represents a tangible translation of this commitment, as it combines financial integrity with easy access to services for the communities we seek to empower.”

The opening of the Rusayl branch enhances ahlibank’s ability to serve clients with greater proximity and responsiveness, enabling them to access comprehensive financial services closer to where they live and work facilitating greater immediacy, in-person support, and operational ease across both personal and business banking needs. The branch is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, fully aligned with the bank’s service excellence standards, and features a knowledgeable team of professionals who bring with them deep market understanding and cultural insight ensuring clients receive guidance that is both technically sound and contextually relevant.

From current and savings accounts to personal, home, and auto financing, as well as SME and commercial funding, investment solutions, credit card facilities, and corporate banking services, the Rusayl branch delivers the full suite of financial offerings. On the institutional side, it also addresses trade finance requirements, including letters of credit and guarantees, designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses across all scales. In doing so, the branch not only expands access to specialized financial solutions but also reinforces ahlibank’s position as a trusted enabler of sustainable, values-driven economic progress across the Sultanate.

As ahlibank accelerates its network expansion strategy, the bank remains focused on aligning its physical presence with Oman’s evolving economic priorities. By combining tailored financial solutions with localized expertise, ahlibank continues to play a vital role in advancing national development objectives while further reaffirming its position as a provider of excellence in banking services.