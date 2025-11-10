Dubai, UAE – VAST Data, the AI Operating System company, today announced it has signed a commercial agreement valued at $1.17 billion with CoreWeave, the essential cloud for AI. The expanded partnership reinforces CoreWeave’s long-standing commitment to the VAST AI OS as its primary data foundation, solidifying VAST as a key component of CoreWeave’s AI cloud.

Powered by the VAST AI OS, CoreWeave’s infrastructure delivers instant access to massive datasets, breakthrough performance, and cloud-scale economics for both training and inference workloads. Built on an infinitely scalable system architecture, CoreWeave can deploy VAST in any data center for any of its customers, without ever having to worry about platform reliability or scale. These are some of the most intensive and demanding computing environments in the world, and together VAST and CoreWeave are making sure their customers are always computing.

As part of this expansion, CoreWeave is working with VAST to deliver sophisticated data services to their shared customers that extend across the full stack. This optimizes data pipelines and unlocks the advanced design capabilities that model builders require. Together, the companies are building the next generation of AI infrastructure, enabling customers to move faster, scale seamlessly, and operate with unmatched efficiency.

“At VAST, we are building the data foundation for the most ambitious AI initiatives in the world,” said Renen Hallak, Founder and CEO of VAST Data. “Our deep integration with CoreWeave is the result of a long-term commitment to working side by side at both the business and technical level. By aligning our roadmaps, we are delivering an AI platform that organizations cannot find anywhere else in the market.”

“The VAST AI Operating System underpins key aspects of how we design and deliver our AI cloud,” said Brian Venturo, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of CoreWeave. “This partnership enables us to deliver AI infrastructure that is the most performant, scalable, and cost-efficient in the market, while reinforcing the trust and reliability of a data platform that our customers depend on for their most demanding workloads.”

The agreement advances a shared mission to redefine the data and compute architecture for AI. By combining CoreWeave’s GPU-accelerated infrastructure with the VAST AI Operating System, the companies are building a new class of intelligent data architecture designed to support continuous training, real-time inference, and large-scale data processing for mission-critical industries.

