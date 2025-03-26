Parkin Company PJSC ("Parkin" or “the Company”), Dubai’s leading provider of paid public parking, today announces an update in relation to the Variable Parking Tariff Policy

As previously announced by the Company, a Variable Parking Tariff Policy will become effective in Dubai from 4 April 2025. The new policy, introduced by the Roads and Transport Authority, applies peak and off-peak tariffs across 100% of the public parking portfolio and to approximately 35% of developer spaces, based on the type of parking facility (Standard Parking or Premium Parking) and whether the service is used during peak or off-peak hours. The aim of the policy is to optimise parking management in congested, high-density, high-demand areas, encouraging turnover of parking infrastructure while supporting efficient traffic flow throughout the city, particularly during peak times.

Premium Parking is categorised as parking facilities in high-demand, densely populated areas, including adjacent to or near public transport infrastructure. The zones are clearly marked with dedicated signage and tariff details on display. Additional information is now available on the Parkin website, via the Parkin mobile app and social media channels.

Peak pricing will apply for 6 out of the 14 chargeable hours per day (8:00 AM – 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM), excluding Sundays and public holidays. Tariffs during off-peak hours (10:00 AM – 4:00 PM and 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM) will remain unchanged, with pricing in line with the existing tariff structure currently in place.

Public Parking

Following further discussions between Parkin and the RTA, the RTA has designated approximately 40% of the Company’s public portfolio as Premium Parking (up from a previously communicated 35%). The balance of the public parking portfolio will be categorised as Standard Parking. The following public parking tariffs will apply from 4 April 2025:

The distribution of public parking spaces between Premium Parking and Standard Parking is as follows:

Public Parking Portfolio: Premium vs. Standard Split Zone Parking Spaces (as at YE 2024) Premium Parking Standard Parking A 26.6 23.1 3.5 B 3.3 3.0 0.3 C 114.5 38.9 75.6 D 39.6 14.2 25.4 Total 184.0 79.2 104.8

Multi-storey Car Parks (MSCPs)

As at year-end 2024, the Company operated 3.2k parking spaces across six MSCPs. The MSCP parking tariff will remain unchanged at AED 5 per hour, chargeable around the clock, 365 days a year. However, customers parking for more than 8 hours in any 24 period will be subject to a maximum fee of AED 40.

Developer Parking

As at year-end 2024, the Company’s private developer portfolio consisted of 19.2k spaces. Following discussions with the RTA, the expectation is that approximately 35% (up from a previously expected 0%) of Parkin’s developer portfolio will be subject to the variable tariff. In line with the public parking portfolio, the Variable Parking Tariff Policy will also apply to developer parking spaces from 4 April 2025. A breakdown of tariffs that will apply to developer spaces can be found in the appendix.

The distribution of developer parking spaces between Premium Parking and Standard Parking is as follows:

Developer Parking Portfolio: Premium vs. Standard Split Zone Parking Spaces (as at YE 2024) Premium Parking Standard Parking A 2.6 0.8 1.8 B 6.4 - 6.4 F 2.0 1.4 0.6 G 3.1 2.1 1.0 H 2.5 - 2.5 E, I, J, K L 2.6 2.6 - Total 19.2 6.8 12.4

Grand Events Parking

To manage increased vehicle volumes during grand events, a tariff of AED 25 per hour will be in effect from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM in the area immediately surrounding the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). The grand events tariff will be applicable to approximately 200 spaces. At the time of announcement, the following grand events are scheduled to take place at the DWTC in 2025:

GITEX (13 – 17 October / 5 days)

Beautyworld Middle East (27 – 29 October / 3 days)

Gulfood Manufacturing (4 – 6 November / 3 days)

The Big 5 (24 – 27 November / 4 days)

Automechanika Dubai (9 – 11 December 2025 / 3 days)

Appendix: Developer Parking Variable Tariff Policy

Variable Tariff Policy: Developer Parking

-Ends-

IR and Media Enquiries

For more information, please contact:

Investors / Analysts

Media

max.zaltsman@parkin.ae

reem.abdalla@parkin.ae

About Parkin Company PJSC

With a unique blend of operational excellence, technological know-how and enforcement capability spanning almost three decades, Parkin Company PJSC is the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in the Emirate of Dubai, with a portfolio of approximately 206k paid parking spaces, as at year end 2024.

Parkin has a dominant position in relation to Dubai’s on and off-street paid public parking market and a leading share of the overall paid parking market. Under a 49-year Concession Agreement with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Parkin has the exclusive right to operate a portfolio of public on and off-street parking (c.184k spaces) as well as public multi-storey car parking facilities (c.3k spaces). Parkin also operates certain developer-owned parking facilities through partnership agreements across the Emirate (c.19k spaces) and provides barrierless, ticketless on behalf of Majid Al Futtaim across two malls. Additional revenue streams include enforcement, the issuance of seasonal permits, parking reservations and other commercial activities.

By deploying state of the art digital payment solutions and intelligent parking management systems that utilise artificial intelligence and big data analysis, Parkin’s customers successfully conducted 132m parking transactions in 2024.

Dubai's parking operations were established in 1995 under the Dubai Municipality, before becoming part of the RTA in 2005. In December 2023, Parkin Company PJSC was established through the issuance of Law No. 30 of 2023, successfully completing its initial public offering (IPO) on the Dubai Financial Market in March 2024.