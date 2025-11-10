The partnership will support capability-building and knowledge transfer into the Gulf, with the aim of accelerating the region’s readiness for AI, cloud, and data-sovereignty-driven innovation

Abu Dhabi – VantageBridge Partners, the Abu Dhabi–founded strategic investment and knowledge-bridging firm, has taken a founding equity position in a next-generation U.S. hyperscale data centre platform. This marks the first time a GCC-founded private equity firm has invested directly into U.S. hyperscale infrastructure; a milestone that reinforces Abu Dhabi’s growing influence in AI-ready digital infrastructure.

The platform focuses on developing strategic, AI-centric hyperscale data centres across several mission-critical U.S. locations, including an initial project with the potential to scale to 800MW+ capacity and serve key demand corridors.

VantageBridge Partners’ investment will accelerate the platform’s national expansion in the United States, supporting site acquisitions, construction, and strategic partnerships to meet the surging demand for AI-ready and cloud-optimised infrastructure. It comes at a time of unprecedented demand for high-density, low-latency capacity and reinforces the platform’s progress in securing power and land positions in the most competitive global data centre markets.

Importantly, the partnership will support capability-building and knowledge transfer into the Gulf, with the aim of accelerating the region’s readiness for AI, cloud, and data-sovereignty-driven innovation.

“As a founding equity partner, VantageBridge Partners is thrilled to support this next-generation Hyperscale Innovation Platform,” said Alain Baron, CEO of VantageBridge Partners. “These facilities are setting new standards for sustainable, AI-ready infrastructure, and we are proud to contribute to their success through both investment and strategic support. This is not just capital deployment; it is a strategic knowledge bridge that strengthens the Gulf’s innovation ecosystem.

“At VantageBridge Partners, we seek synergies between our global investments and the Gulf region’s vision, focusing on connecting capital with knowledge. We use that knowledge to strengthen our own ecosystem here in the Gulf. Aligning with Abu Dhabi’s ambition, our goal is to help position the UAE as a global centre of excellence for AI and other transformative sectors,” Baron added.

“Further to this, I’m excited to also take up a board position, allowing me to contribute directly to its mission and help bridge knowledge that creates long-term value across the Gulf.”

About VantageBridge Partners

VantageBridge Partners is a strategic investment and knowledge-bridging firm headquartered in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), on a mission to drive societal transformation and positive human impact in the GCC. Combining global expertise with local opportunity, VantageBridge Partners connects capital with innovation and institutions with insight, in line with the region’s strategic priorities and ability to lead in times of change and crisis.

Benefiting from unique access to niche private markets opportunities, the firm sources strategic investments and provides top-tier private equity opportunities, while fostering local capability-building through its advisory council. By partnering with governments, institutions, and family offices, VantageBridge Partners accelerates innovation across high-impact sectors, including AI, healthcare, space, infrastructure, and education, helping to shape sustainable growth and long-term value creation in the region.

For more information, please visit the website here.