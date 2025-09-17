Cairo: Valu, MENA’s leading universal financial technology powerhouse, announced today the launch of its digital onboarding feature on noon, the region’s largest digital marketplace. This milestone marks the first licensed Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) transaction in Egypt executed after the digital onboarding under the FinTech License granted by the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA).

Through this feature, all users can enjoy Valu’s full range of financial and lifestyle solutions instantly without visiting a branch or downloading the app right away. This represents the first time Valu's practical BNPL application of the FRA’s FinTech License, designed to foster financial innovation and accelerate digital transformation in the Egyptian market.

Non-Valu customers shopping on the noon application can seamlessly use Valu during checkout. First-time Valu users can complete a quick, fully digital onboarding process powered by eKYC and e-signature, requiring only their National ID to complete the process.

When a customer selects a product on noon and proceeds to checkout, they can choose Valu as their payment method. If their phone number is not already linked to a Valu account, they will be automatically redirected to a registration process, all within the noon interface. This entire process is paperless and instant, allowing users to complete their purchase without leaving the platform or visiting a Valu location.

Omar Abdelhady, Chief Products and Growth Officer of Valu, commented, “This launch represents a significant advancement in embedded finance in Egypt. For the first time, customers can self-onboard, receive a complete spending limit, and begin using Valu—all without leaving the shopping experience. We are proud to partner with noon to make this innovation a reality, fulfilling our commitment to providing seamless, technology-driven financial empowerment.”

“Shopping should be simple, fast, and rewarding. With Valu, we’ve introduced fully digital onboarding in Egypt - no app switching, no downloads, no friction. Just instant, flexible payments right inside noon. We’re proud to be Valu’s first partner on this launch, making shopping easier and smarter for our customers.” added, Mostafa Salem, GM, noon Egypt.

This initiative reflects Valu’s commitment to enhancing financial inclusion by integrating its flexible payment solutions into the digital ecosystems that customers trust the most. The partnership with noon strengthens the shared vision of both companies to make fintech smarter, faster, and more accessible to everyone.

About Valu:

Valu (Legal name: U Consumer Finance S.A.E.) (EGX: VALU.CA) is the leading universal financial technology powerhouse offering customers and businesses convenient and comprehensive financial solutions. It is the first fintech company providing consumer finance to become a listed company on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), and this, alongside Amazon having a direct stake in the firm, represents Valu’s growth journey and dynamic business model.

Under its product universe, Valu pioneered Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) solutions in the MENA region through U, providing customizable financing plans for up to 60 months across more than 8,500 stores and online platforms – covering a diverse array of categories, including home appliances, electronics, home finishing, furniture, residential solar solutions, healthcare, education, travel, and fashion, among others. Valu also offers investment products, an instant cash redemption program, and a high-end financing program to facilitate the purchase of big-ticket items up to EGP 60 million in the luxury space, and its marketplace through Valu Invest, Sha2labaz, Ulter, and Shop'IT.

In addition, Valu offers business-to-business solutions through Valu Business. Valu introduced its prepaid card and co-branded credit card in collaboration with Visa, further expanding its range of payment options to provide customers with the most versatile, convenient, and comprehensive payment solutions, making Valu the ultimate choice for all clients’ payment needs. As an award-winning fintech player in the MENA region, Valu embraces a progressive business approach with an agile team committed to architecting innovative financial solutions to meet customers' evolving needs.

Learn more about us at www.valu.com.eg

ABOUT NOON.COM

noon.com was founded with the objective of fostering an ecosystem of regionally based digital companies in order to secure the region's digital landscape's future. noon's mission is to provide customers and companies in the Middle East region with outstanding value and support. On December 12th, 2017, noon launched its consumer platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. noon debuted in Egypt in February 2019 and has since evolved to become the largest online shopping destination in the Middle East. Primarily a digital e-commerce platform powered by in-house technological talent, noon has swiftly developed strong native capabilities throughout its marketplace, fulfillment, logistics, and payment systems.