Cairo: Valu, Egypt’s leading universal financial technology powerhouse, has partnered with ElTawkeel.com, a comprehensive digital platform for automotive services in Egypt, through its specialized arm, Valu Shift, to launch Egypt’s first fully integrated digital automotive e-commerce platform dedicated to the new car segment. This collaboration is enabling Egypt’s first fully integrated digital solution, where customers can browse, book, pay for, and finance a new vehicle within a single seamless ecosystem.

The partnership represents a structural shift from traditional, fragmented dealership processes to a unified digital model. By integrating Valu Shift directly into the ElTawkeel.com e-commerce platform, the initiative eliminates information ambiguity and reduces friction between buyers and financiers. Customers can now browse all available new car models, utilize detailed vehicle comparison tools, and access official transparent pricing, while securing financing pre-approval within just one hour.

“This initiative marks an important milestone in further advancing Valu Shift’s role within Egypt’s automotive financing landscape,” said Mostafa El-Sahn, Chief Risk Officer of Valu. “Through our partnership with ElTawkeel.com, Valu Shift, enables customers to receive financing pre-approvals within just one hour, delivering a fully digital and documented journey that removes the need to move between multiple entities to complete a vehicle purchase. By embedding financing directly within the new car-buying experience, we are simplifying a traditionally complex process while advancing greater transparency, efficiency, and accessibility across Egypt’s automotive market.”

"We are not just launching a car sales e-commerce platform; we are establishing a new model that completely reorganizes the automotive market in Egypt," said Ali Shaaban, Founder of ElTawkeel.com. "Our goal is to provide a transparent and integrated buying experience. We believe true digital transformation in this sector requires the integration of sales, financing, and insurance within one system, which is exactly what we have built at ElTawkeel.com." Shaaban further noted that the partnership with Valu is a cornerstone of this model, providing the rapid, flexible financing needed to build customer trust and simplify complex procedures.

Beyond financing, the platform offers comprehensive insurance solutions, allowing users to choose from competitive packages from leading providers. This collaboration highlights a shared commitment to accelerating digital transformation in a traditionally offline-driven industry, with a focus on catering to the needs of digital-first consumers in Egypt.

About Valu:

Valu (Legal name: U Consumer Finance S.A.E.) (EGX: VALU.CA) is the leading universal financial technology powerhouse offering customers and businesses convenient and comprehensive financial solutions. It is the first fintech company providing consumer finance to become a listed company on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), and this, alongside Amazon having a direct stake in the firm, represents Valu’s growth journey and dynamic business model.

Under its product universe, Valu pioneered Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) solutions in the MENA region through U, providing customizable financing plans for up to 60 months across more than 9,000 stores and online platforms – covering a diverse array of categories, including home appliances, electronics, home finishing, furniture, residential solar solutions, healthcare, education, travel, and fashion, among others. Valu also offers investment products, an instant cash redemption program, and a high-end financing program to facilitate the purchase of big-ticket items up to EGP 60 million in the luxury space, and its marketplace, through Valu Invest with the AZ Valu fund and EFG Hermes ONE, Sha2labaz, Ulter, and Shop'IT, respectively.

In addition, Valu offers business-to-business solutions through Valu Business. Valu introduced its prepaid card and co-branded credit card in collaboration with Visa, further expanding its range of payment options to provide customers with the most versatile, convenient, and comprehensive payment solutions, making Valu the ultimate choice for all clients’ payment needs. As an award-winning fintech player in the MENA region, Valu embraces a progressive business approach with an agile team committed to architecting innovative financial solutions to meet customers' evolving needs.

Most recently, Valu has launched its services in Jordan in May 2026 under a Specialized Finance license, after receiving final approval from the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ), offering consumers convenient financing solutions.

Learn more about us at www.valu.com.eg

For further information, please contact:

The Valu Public Relations Team

News-release@valu.com.eg

May El Gammal

Group Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

melgammal@valu.com.eg

Omar Salama

Head of Communications

osalama@valu.com.eg

Note on Forward-Looking Statements:

In this press release, Valu may make forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about management’s expectations, strategic objectives, growth opportunities, and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Valu’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and are beyond management’s control and include, among others, financial market volatility; actions and initiatives taken by current and potential competitors; general economic conditions and the effect of current, pending, and future legislation, regulations and regulatory actions. Accordingly, the readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

About ElTawkeel.com

ElTawkeel.com is Egypt’s first digital marketplace dedicated to new cars, financing, and insurance, delivering customers a seamless and fully integrated buying experience.

The Platform is transforming automotive retail in Egypt by making new vehicle ownership more convenient, transparent, and accessible. Through its platform, customers can explore and compare a diverse range of brand-new vehicles across multiple segments, helping them find the right car to match their needs, preferences, and budget.

ElTawkeel.com also provides end-to-end financial and insurance solutions in collaboration with leading car brands, financial institutions, and insurance companies. Customers can apply for financing directly through the website, compare available plans, select the option that best suits their financial capability, and receive instant financing approvals. This integrated approach enables customers to complete their entire new car purchase journey — from vehicle selection to financing, insurance, and delivery — through a single unified platform.

By combining digital innovation with industry expertise, ElTawkeel.com creates a more efficient and customer-friendly way to buy new cars in Egypt. Supported by strategic partnerships and a commitment to operational excellence, the company is redefining the automotive retail experience while building greater trust and confidence among modern car buyers.

As a technology-driven automotive platform in Egypt, ElTawkeel.com adopts a progressive and agile approach to meet the evolving needs of today’s consumers. The company remains committed to delivering innovative solutions that simplify access to new vehicle ownership and reinforce its position as a leading platform for new car sales and ownership solutions in Egypt.

Learn more at www.eltawkeel.com