Valero Developments has announced the commence of construction on its latest project, Circle 9 Mall, in Obour City, east Cairo, aligning with its vision to become a leader in the real estate market. Simultaneously, the project has been launched for customers. Strategically located in Obour City, circle 9 mall is a comprehensive commercial hub that boasts modern designs and a variety of spaces tailored to meet the needs of diverse business activities.

Eng. Ahmed Abdel Salam, CEO of Valero Developments, stated that rapid construction is a defining characteristic of successful real estate projects. It underscores the company's dedication to meeting client timelines while showcasing its strong financial stability, enabling it to prioritize top-quality execution.

Abdel Salam highlighted the company’s commitment to adhering to rigorous technical specifications and engineering standards.

He added, "Valero Developments is the first company in Obour City to begin construction on its project just one month after its launch, which reflects the company’s commitment and determination to construct and deliver on schedule, safeguarding client investments in the project while enhancing its investment value."

He highlighted that Circle 9 Mall is the company’s newest development, designed as an innovative commercial and medical hub in Obour City. With this project, the company aims to create a landmark development and establish itself as a leader in commercial-medical projects within the city. The mall stands out with its prime location, high demand for its investment opportunities, and collaborations with leading engineering consultants to guarantee top-tier quality standards.

The company’s CEO added that the project offers a variety of spaces to meet the needs of different commercial and medical sectors. The company aims for the project to become the top destination for both consumers and investors in Obour City. With a building ratio of only 30%, the mall overlooks a 10,000-sqm garden. The project includes a diverse range of units and comprises a lower ground floor, a ground floor, and three upper floors, specializing in commercial and medical activities, with unit sizes starting from 28 sqm.

He noted, "We selected a prime strategic location in front of the main gate of the Dar Misr Compound in Obour City, placing Circle 9 Mall at the heart of the city. The project is just minutes away from key roads and landmarks, including the main Obour Axis, Belbeis Road, Benha University, Obour Club, Carrefour Obour, and other vital locations. It serves the Ninth District and the recreational area of Obour City."

He pointed out that the company offers flexible and attractive payment plans for clients, with down payments starting at EGP 375,000 for commercial units and EGP 200,000 for medical clinics and administrative units. These options are part of several flexible payment systems, with the project set to be delivered within just two years. This makes the project an exceptional investment opportunity for clients seeking rare chances in Obour City.

Additionally, the project’s prime location ensures easy accessibility and is surrounded by a population density of 120,000 residents from nearby developments, guaranteeing high visitor traffic to its commercial properties.

He emphasized the importance of providing distinctive features and diverse services for unit owners and visitors. The project includes panoramic elevators, surveillance cameras, a security company, modern façades, a service parking area, and escalators.

Furthermore, the company has partnered with a specialized mall management firm, one of the leading companies in its specialization, ensuring the project's quality and investment value are maintained upon its operation, he concluded.