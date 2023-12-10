Fairmont Dubai Skyline is first of a series of branded properties to be brought to the market through this strategic partnership - with a total investment of AED 5 Billion

Dubai — VA Properties and RSG Group of Companies announced its strategic partnership for the grand launch of Fairmont Dubai Skyline Residences. This luxurious residential project will be situated in Al Sufouh area and will redefine opulence with its 121 fully furnished residences, including 2–3-bedroom apartments, an elegant half floor Sky Mansion, and a luxurious Sky Palace occupying an entire floor.

Balwant Sahani (ABU Sabah), CEO of RSG said, "We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with VA Properties for the launch and sale of Fairmont Dubai Skyline Residences. This collaboration brings together the expertise of both companies to create a truly exceptional living experience. Fairmont Dubai Skyline Residences reflects our commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury and innovation in the real estate sector.”

Junaid Ahmed, CEO of VA Properties said "The collaboration between VA Properties and RSG marks a significant milestone in our journey as we partner to reinstate the luxury living market in Dubai with one of our finest offerings. As the key sales partner, we are committed to offering discerning customers iconic spaces that blend opulence, functionality, and timeless design. This project will be the first of a series of developments we will be bringing to Dubai, located in popular and upcoming addresses in Dubai. We are committed to the region’s real estate industry and will be investing more than AED 5 Billion towards setting new standards in the branded real estate landscape in UAE."

The Fairmont Dubai Skyline Residences present a selection of ultra opulent living options, including the grand Sky Mansion and Sky Palace, starting at 50 Million AED. Interested buyers can take advantage of a flexible payment plan from VA Properties. The first 50% of the property cost is due before project completion, with the remaining 50% payable within the first three years after project handover.

Designed by the renowned Kristina Zanic, the interiors of Fairmont Dubai Skyline Residences will showcase a fusion of elegance and sophistication, incorporating natural materials such as marble, leather, walnut wood, and metal. Each unit is meticulously crafted to provide a lavish living experience.

Kristina Zanic, Interior Designer said, "It's a pleasure to be part of the Fairmont Dubai Skyline Residences project. The interiors are designed to evoke a sense of elegance and tranquility, utilizing natural materials and with meticulous attention to detail. Each residence is a harmonious blend of luxury without compromising on comfort and functionality. We have created an architectural marvel with the asymmetrical balconies for panoramic views that add a touch of innovation to the residences - lending a striking design element to the structure. I'm excited to see these spaces come to life and become a landmark in the heart of Dubai."

Residents will enjoy the unparalleled services of the prestigious Fairmont Hotels & Resorts brand, with exclusive features that seamlessly integrate entertainment and relaxation into the luxury lifestyle. The five-star amenities will include concierge services, a spa salon, landscaped pools, fitness center, golden lounge, restaurants, and more.

Situated near the iconic Al Sufouh Beach and the world-famous Burj Al Arab hotel, Fairmont Dubai Skyline Residences offers a prestigious address. The location's premium address and proximity to key business centres such as Dubai Internet City DIFC and Dubai Knowledge Village make Fairmont Dubai Skyline Residences an ideal choice for families, business professionals, and those seeking a sanctuary of peace along with a connected lifestyle.