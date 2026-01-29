URBNZ Developments announced its success in achieving its investment goals in the Egyptian market since its inception, which enhances its ambitious expansion plans for the coming period, thus these plans aim to offer distinguished projects that apply the aspirations of its current and prospective clients.

Hussein Azazi, URBNZ Developments Head of the Commercial Sector, assured that the company continues to solidify its position in the Egyptian real estate market by adopting a development vision based on providing integrated urban communities that combine high-quality design, strategic location, and a full commitment to sustainability and quality of life standards.



He added that URBNZ Developments

achieved many significant achievements recently, which enhanced the clients and partners confidence and contributed in expanding the company's projects portfolio, noting that the company's main concern focuses on applying market needs and delivering real estate products that align with current and future clients aspirations.



He announced launching a new residential villa project in New Zayed City, which is regarded as one of the company's most anticipated projects, as it is designed to provide a comprehensive concept of modern living, as the project's priority is green areas, privacy, and smart infrastructure, ensuring the highest levels of comfort and prosperity for its residents.



He assured that URBNZ Developments is committed to continue its expansion plans in the coming period, actively contributing to urban development, and delivering projects that add real value to the Egyptian real estate market, particularly given the strong investment opportunities available to serious and ambitious companies which owe strong financial solvency.