Dubai, UAE — UPFRONT, a UAE-based financial automation and analytics startup, and CredibleX, an embedded finance platform providing lending solutions, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at improving how small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) access and manage financing across the region.

Through the partnership, CredibleX customers will leverage UPFRONT’s platform to manage receivables, payables, payments, and cashflow within a single, structured system. This gives SMEs clearer visibility into their financial operations, while enabling financiers to make transparent and efficient funding decisions.

UPFRONT will provide CredibleX with real-time B2B financial data across invoice flows, payment behavior, and cash movement. This replaces fragmented records and manual processes with a more reliable foundation for both business operations and financing decisions.

“This partnership is about improving how SME financing decisions are made,” said Anas Qudah, Founder and CEO of UPFRONT. “By structuring financial data at the operational level, we give financiers clearer visibility into business performance, while enabling SMEs to manage cashflow with greater control and confidence.”

“This partnership aims to strengthen the data and operational layer behind SME financing,” said Hassan Reda, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer of CredibleX. “By structuring real-time financial data through our partnership with UPFRONT, we enable more transparent decision-making and better financing outcomes for SMEs.

Rather than focusing solely on access to capital, the collaboration is designed to improve financing outcomes by standardizing how financial data is captured and shared between businesses and lenders.

The partnership follows UPFRONT’s $10 million pre-seed funding round secured in October 2025, underscoring the company’s continued momentum as it scales its financial infrastructure for SMEs across the region.

About UPFRONT

UPFRONT is a B2B fintech platform optimizing accounts receivable, accounts payable and cashflow for small and medium-sized businesses across MENA. The company provides solutions in financial analytics, payment orchestration, open banking, and working capital management, helping businesses streamline operations, access credit, and scale faster.

Website: www.getupfront.io

Media Contact: media@getupfront.io

About CredibleX

CredibleX is a licensed fintech lender regulated by the FSRA at Abu Dhabi Global Market(ADGM), providing cutting-edge working capital solutions to SMEs across the UAE, with products spanning Revenue Backed financing, Receivables Financing, and Payables Financing.

CredibleX is committed to driving SME financial inclusion and supporting sustainable economic growth.

Learn More: https://www.crediblex.io/