Muscat: In line with the Sultanate’s pursuit of spearheading advancements in the medical and healthcare field, the dates and agenda of the much anticipated Oman Health Exhibition and Conference (OHEC) were announced in an exclusive press conference on 4 September at Crowne Plaza Qurum. Dr. Qamra Al Sariri, Director General of Quality Assurance Center (DGQAC), Dr. Said Mohamed Al Mughairi, Director of Quality Assurance and Patient Safety, Directorate of Private Health Establishment, and Mr. Ashley Roberts, Managing Director, CONNECT, addressed the gathering.

The event, which will run from 18 September to 20 September at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Center, is organised by CONNECT (Oman Exhibitions Organizing Company LLC) in partnership with the Ministry of Health (MOH). OHEC is also supported by Directorate General of Quality Assurance Centre (DGQAC), the Directorate of Private Health Establishment and the Directorate General of Pharmaceutical Affairs and Drug Control (PADC). Co-located at the exhibition will be the Oman Health Conference held under the patronage of the MOH, and accredited by CPD certification.

The three-day event will go beyond highlighting cutting-edge healthcare technologies, medical practices and research by Omani, as well as reputed international companies, and delegations. It will foster an environment for collaboration between industry peers while serving as a platform to promote trade. The Oman Health Conference will see an array of insightful sessions and engaging panel discussions on topics spanning the future of healthcare, education, investing in healthcare, and modern medicine. The second day of the conference will mark World Patient Safety Day with sessions and discussions on patient engagement and community involvement.

Commenting on the eagerly awaited event, Dr. Qamra Al Sariri, Director General of Quality Assurance Center (DGQAC), said, “We thank CONNECT for organizing such an important event. Such a large scale event that brings national and international members of the health sector is necessary as it is very important for Oman’s healthcare sector to share our experiences with the international healthcare sector.”

OHEC's alignment with Oman's Health Vision 2050 cements its role as a driving force in positioning the country as an attractive destination for medical tourism. Alongside home-bred brands, the event will also see the participation of hospitals and clinics from India, Iran, Malaysia, Thailand, Poland, Pakistan, United Kingdom and Lebanon with a lot to showcase in the way of medical tourism offerings.

OHEC will see a remarkable roster of participants, featuring prominent players from the region. At the event, Oman’s MHD ACERE will display HospiCare with a focus on providing high quality products for different departments such as Emergency, Intensive Care Unit, Operation Theater and surgical products. Bluedot will have its state-of-the-art Air Ambulance and Medical Assistance services on display. Visitors will also witness the unveiling of Al Farsi Medical Supplies’ B2B e-commerce platform, HospitalShop.com, which offers over 10,000 products spanning medical, dental, and laboratory segments; and their locally manufactured medical equipment brand ‘Trusta’. This robust engagement underscores the industry's acknowledgment of OHEC as a pivotal nexus for networking, showcasing innovations, and driving industry growth.

Another key highlight that is geared at elevating OHEC's prestige is the presence of the VIP delegation from Malaysia, headed by Mr. Farizal B Jaafar, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC), at the inauguration on 18 September. MHTC, alongside Malaysia’s leading private hospitals, namely Alpha IVF & Women’s Specialists, KPJ Healthcare Berhad, and Sunway Medical Centre, will showcase Malaysia’s world-class healthcare offerings, as well as explore collaborative opportunities to extend the reach of its quality and affordable healthcare to the Middle East.

OHEC will feature an exclusive Malaysian pavilion. Commenting on the same, Mr. Jaafar said, “Malaysia Healthcare is committed to offering our medical expertise, fostering innovation, and providing high-quality healthcare solutions to serve as a viable alternative to Middle Easterners, or specifically, Omanis that are seeking treatment abroad. Hence, I would like to invite industry players and potential healthcare travelers to visit us at the Malaysia Pavilion Booth No: 5500, Hall 3, and discover Malaysia Healthcare. We also look forward to engaging in meaningful discussions, exchanging knowledge, and exploring potential collaborations that can help expand our presence in this region”. In a speech at the event, MHTC’s Acting CEO will share key highlights on Malaysia’s approach to healthcare reforms and advancements in their healthcare sector.

OHEC stands to cultivate substantive discourse and facilitate strategic alliances among distinguished global healthcare institutions, practitioners, and experts, making it a paramount event on the industry calendar.

