Amman - The Chairman and Founder of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global Group, His Excellency Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, during his visit to the offices of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in Jordan, discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation in many important fields. The talks centered on several proposals and directions that reflect Abu-Ghazaleh’s firm commitment in supporting Palestine refugees.

Mr. Olaf Becker, Director of UNRWA Affairs in Jordan, said during his meeting with Abu-Ghazaleh that UNRWA seeks to modernize its services to Palestine refugees, noting that this year the e-UNRWA platform was launched enabling Palestine Refugees to update their details and register online. This facilitates their access to the services available at the agency including, education, health, relief, social services, and microfinance, in addition to ensuring that they preserve their rights and the rights of their children as refugees from Palestine and in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

Mr. Becker pointed out that the “All for Palestine Association”, which was founded by Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, constituted a wonderful initiative to showcase the positive contributions to society of Palestinians around the world.

His Excellency Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh affirmed his support for UNRWA’s humanitarian efforts in serving Palestine refugees, noting that he personally graduated from university with a scholarship from UNRWA, for which he always feels grateful.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh outlined the support provided by Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global Group to Palestine refugees, including the one million master’s scholarship offered by Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global Digital University in the specialties of (artificial intelligence, information technology, digital marketing, intellectual property, and supply chain management), with the objective to be provided to more than one million Palestine refugees.

His Excellency Abu Ghazaleh, pointed out that the “All for Palestine Association” is a unique and unparalleled association, as it is neither for profit nor political, and its establishment came with the aim of documenting Palestinian creativity and achievements around the world, noting that the number of registered people on the All for Palestine website is (10,000) around the world. While the number of registered Palestinian inventors exceeded (5000).

The attendees stressed cooperation in supporting UNRWA's mission in documenting Palestine refugee data and UNRWA's vital role in that.

The meeting witnessed praise for the services provided by Abu-Ghazaleh through the positions he held at the United Nations.

The meeting, hosted by UNRWA, was attended by experts and specialists from both sides in the fields of education, relief, social services, documentation, registration and media staff.

