Muscat – Oman Arab Bank (OAB) has launched its Ramadan Auto Loan Campaign for 2024 which will be running throughout the holy month. Carefully designed to simplify car ownership with industry-leading financing options and exclusive benefits, the campaign promises customers speed, service, and convenience. OAB customers can also instantly apply for the auto loan with a click of a button through the OAB mobile app.

In addition to its competitive interest rates starting from 3.9% p.a., OAB’s Ramadan Auto Loan offers the highest financing tenure in the market of up to ten years on new and pre-owned cars. Customers will also be able to enjoy flexible payment options, allowing them to purchase now and start paying three months later. They will enjoy complimentary third-party insurance for the first year. As an extra perk, customers will also receive a fuel card worth OMR 50 alongside numerous other benefits.

"We are delighted to offer our valued customers these exceptional auto loan options during the holy month of Ramadan," said Khalid Al Amri, Acting Chief Retail Banking Officer.

"Our goal is to make car ownership more affordable and enhance our customers' lives with unmatched financial solutions and benefits. This campaign is a testament to our dedication to customer satisfaction and our vision of enabling everyone to own their dream car.”

Building on the success and learnings from last year’s auto financing campaign, OAB is set to raise the bar for customers through financial inclusivity and innovation.

OAB’s 2024 Ramadan Auto Loan Campaign reflects the bank's commitment to empowering individuals with the means to make successful financial decisions that suit their lives and aspirations. For more information on the campaign, including full rates and conditions, please visit www.oman-arabbank.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

For media inquiries, please contact:

Dalal Al-Rahma

Acting Head Corporate Communication Department

Dalal.Al-Rahma@oman-arabbank.com