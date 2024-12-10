Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, is relaunching the incredibly popular All You Can Fly Membership to share the love of travel with significant savings. All You Can Fly memberships are available for only 2,414 AED/599 EUR, providing access to flights across Wizz Air’s entire network for a recurring booking fee of just 42 AED/9.99 EUR, a truly worthwhile option for flexible and frequent adventurous travellers.

The unique Membership offers unlimited adventures, with the first booked flight complimentary. Seats are subject to availability. Memberships are already on sale on wizzair.com and available in the Arabic language.

All 10,000 memberships were sold out in 48 hours during the first exclusive presale event, emphasising the value and limited nature of this offer, with incredible demand across the vast Wizz Air network. This festive season, the national airline expects greater interest in unique and exciting memberships that unlocks travel for passengers seeking adventure and spontaneity.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “This festive season, we are delighted to share our love of travel and relaunch our incredibly popular All You Can Fly Membership. We are committed to ultra-low-cost travel and this exciting Membership unlocks adventurous travel as often as possible, for less, and with no blackout periods. Our innovative products enable affordable travel throughout the region, providing efficient and seamless opportunities for visiting incredible destinations. Given the immense interest and enthusiasm, we recommend registering early to avoid disappointment. We look forward to welcoming you on board for a well-deserved vacation soon.”

Travellers can already enjoy the benefits of the enhanced Winter schedule, with 40 percent more seat capacity and they can choose Varna as their next destination, where history meets the sea and every corner reveals a story waiting to be explored. For All You Can Fly Members, the benefits are even greater: they can book up to three segments per day within a 12-month period, as early as 72 hours before departure, with their first flight included free of charge. The new schedule provides more flexibility, convenience, and savings, making it easier than ever to travel to the most popular destinations.

The national airline has expanded the boundaries of WIZZ MultiPass, an innovative and unprecedented flight membership service that allows frequent travellers to fly to or from the UAE every month and explore multiple destinations while saving more. WIZZ MultiPass enables passengers to lock in a fixed price for tickets and baggage, unaffected by seasonality, for an entire year. Travelers can save up to 40 percent on tickets to the most popular destinations by choosing the ticket-only fare.

Passengers can enjoy greater flexibility and a peace of mind with WIZZ Flex. This service allows passengers to change their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100 percent of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Based strategically in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi offers ultra-low fares to a wide range of destinations, including Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Cairo (Egypt), Cluj (Romania) and Dammam (Saudi Arabia). As well as routes to Kutaisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus), Male (Maldives), Madinah (Saudi Arabia), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Turkistan (Kazakhstan), Tirana (Albania), now available Varna (Bulgaria) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

New route details:

Route Operating Days Fares from* Abu Dhabi – Varna Monday, Wednesday and Friday AED 279* BGN 142.99*

Expanded winter schedule:

Route Operating Days Flights per week Abu Dhabi – Yerevan Monday to Sunday 14 times Abu Dhabi - Baku Monday to Sunday 17 times Abu Dhabi - Bishkek Monday to Sunday 7 times Abu Dhabi - Kutaisi Monday to Sunday 12 times Abu Dhabi – Larnaca Monday to Sunday 7 times Abu Dhabi - Maldives Monday to Sunday 7 times Abu Dhabi - Sphinx Monday to Sunday 9 times Abu Dhabi - Tashkent Monday to Sunday 9 times

About Wizz Air Abu Dhabi:

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, and Wizz Air Holdings Plc, the fastest growing European ultra-low-cost airline, operating a fleet of 191 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is the national carrier of the UAE. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 57.6million passengers between October 2022 and September 2023. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The airline was recently named one of the world's ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and named Airline of the Year by Air Transport Awards in 2019 and 2023, the most coveted honour an airline or individual can receive, recognising individuals and organisations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding performance, innovation, and superior service. Wizz Air was also recognised as 'Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline' in the World Finance Sustainability Awards in 2021-2023, as 'Airline Group of the Year for Global Environmental Sustainability' by CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence in 2022-2023 and “Europe’s Leading Low-Cost Airline 2023” by World Travel Awards.