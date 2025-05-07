Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a licensed exchange by the Central Bank of Bahrain, has announced that it will host “The Market 2.0” Conference in collaboration with the Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM) on November 20, 2025, in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Focusing on the theme of “Disruptive Digital Transformation in Capital Markets,” “The Market 2.0” Conference aims to expand the conversation on how emerging technologies and infrastructural developments are transforming global equity trading. The conference will offer a focused platform to explore the future of exchange technologies and how infrastructure advancements are reshaping international equity markets. It will also aim to highlight the role of these technologies in supporting sustainability and promoting inclusivity across the capital markets landscape.

The conference will convene policymakers, innovators, and key global leaders to foster high-level dialogue around the technological evolution of equity markets. Discussions will span a wide range of trending topics, including the debate between cloud-based and on-premise solutions, regulatory sandbox innovation, AI-based trading algorithms, and real-time trading analytics.

The conference is expected to attract over 300 participants, including representatives from exchanges, financial market regulators, brokerage firms, financial experts, technology providers, and other key stakeholders across the trading technology landscape.

Commenting on the significance of the conference, Sh. Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse, stated, “The Market 2.0” represents a transformative platform that supports our objective of fostering a resilient, inclusive, and technologically advanced capital market infrastructure. The rapid evolution of trading technologies underscores the need for exchanges and market stakeholders to remain agile, informed, and future-ready. We are proud to host this milestone event in collaboration with the Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM), bringing together global leaders and regional innovators to create an environment that fuels meaningful dialogue and strategic collaboration, positioning Bahrain as a regional hub for capital market innovation.”

Rami El-Dokany, Secretary General of the Arab Federation of Capital Markets, commented, “The Market 2.0” Conference reinforces our commitment to empowering Arab capital markets through innovation and knowledge exchange. As the industry undergoes rapid transformation, this conference offers a timely and necessary space to explore strategic technology deployment and policy harmonization to strengthen market infrastructure across the region.”

He added, “AFCM remains focused on positioning Arab markets at the forefront of global capital markets advancement, and we are proud to collaborate with Bahrain Bourse to drive this important dialogue forward.”

For more information and to view the agenda and latest developments, please visit the conference page: https://market.arab-exchanges.org/