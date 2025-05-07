UAE, Dubai: Group-IB, a leading creator of cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime, signs strategic Memorandum of Understanding signings with local and regional cybersecurity leaders, and showcases its cutting-edge threat detection and fraud prevention capabilities at GISEC Global 2025, taking place from May 6 to 8 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Group-IB is presenting the capabilities of its Cyber Fusion Center, a unique intelligence-driven ecosystem designed to unify fraud protection, threat intelligence, digital risk monitoring, network security, and cloud protection. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the company’s latest solutions, including:

Fraud Protection (FP): Real-time detection and response to digital fraud across financial and e-commerce platforms.

Threat Intelligence (TI): Tailored threat insights built on proprietary data to help organisations stay ahead of cyber adversaries.

Digital Risk Protection (DRP): Proactive defense against brand abuse, impersonation, and data leaks across the surface, deep, and dark web.

Attack Surface Management (ASM): Continuous discovery and analysis of internet-facing assets to identify vulnerabilities and reduce exposure to external threats.

Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR): A unified, fully managed solution combining Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Network Detection and Response (NDR), Business Email Protection (BEP), and malware analysis to deliver 24/7 threat detection, investigation, and response across endpoints, networks, and cloud environments.

Commenting on their participation, Dmitry Volkov, CEO of Group-IB, said: “As the boundaries between cyber threats and online fraud continue to blur, organisations need a unified approach to stay ahead. At GISEC Global 2025, we are proud to showcase how our Cyber Fusion Center brings together fraud prevention, threat intelligence, and digital risk protection under one roof. This fusion-driven model is not just the future, it’s the new standard for securing digital ecosystems in an increasingly automated threat landscape.”

On the sidelines of the event, Group-IB has forged strategic alliances through multiple Memorandum of Understanding signings with local and regional cybersecurity stakeholders, including Alpha Data, one of the leading digital transformation providers & system integrators in the Middle East.

Additionally, Group-IB will sign a partnership with CyberGate Defense, leading UAE-based cybersecurity firm providing end-to-end cybersecurity services to governments and enterprises globally. These agreements will pave the way for deeper collaboration in areas such as intelligence sharing, joint awareness efforts, and coordinated cybersecurity initiatives aimed at enhancing market presence and expanding access to advanced cyber defense technologies across the region.

Ashraf Koheil, Regional Sales Director MEA at Group-IB, said: “These partnerships reflect Group-IB’s deep commitment to supporting the UAE’s forward-looking vision for cybersecurity resilience and digital trust. By collaborating with key regional stakeholders, we aim to strengthen collective defenses and contribute to the region’s growing role as a global cybersecurity hub. Our goal is to ensure that cutting-edge threat intelligence and fraud prevention capabilities are accessible and aligned with the strategic priorities of governments and enterprises across the Middle East and Africa.”

During the event, Group-IB will also deliver a featured presentation on the Dark Stage during the second day of the event. The session, titled “AI Operators and Agents: The Rise of Automation and Fraud” will explore how cybercriminals are adopting automation to scale fraudulent operations and maximise ROI. It will include a live hack demonstration, offering attendees a closer look at how stolen credit card data is tested and online banking systems exploited.

Moreover, Group-IB has recently introduced a proprietary AI Assistant designed to streamline the way cybersecurity professionals interact with threat intelligence. The solution enables users to receive structured, context-rich insights in real time through plain-language queries, eliminating the need for manual data filtering or navigating complex reports. Built with a privacy-first approach, the AI Assistant supports faster, more informed decision-making without compromising data security.

Group-IB will be present at GISEC 2025, from 6-8 May, at Hall 07, Stand B105.

ABOUT GROUP-IB

Established in 2003, Group-IB is a leading creator of cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime globally. Headquartered in Singapore, and with Digital Crime Resistance Centers in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Central Asia, and the Asia-Pacific, Group-IB analyses and neutralizes regional and country-specific cyber threats via its Unified Risk Platform, offering unparalleled defense through its industry-leading Threat Intelligence, Fraud Protection, Digital Risk Protection, Managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Business Email Protection, and External Attack Surface Management solutions, catering to government, retail, healthcare, gaming, financial sectors, and beyond. Group-IB collaborates with international law enforcement agencies like INTERPOL, EUROPOL, and AFRIPOL to fortify cybersecurity worldwide, and has been awarded by advisory agencies including Aite-Novarica, Gartner, Forrester, Frost & Sullivan, and KuppingerCole.