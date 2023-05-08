Dubai: Dubai’s first academic health system, the Dubai Academic Health Corporation (DAHC), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Oxford University’s Saïd Business School, one of the world's leading business schools, to partner on executive education programs and research. This collaboration aligns with DAHC's five-year strategic plan, which focuses on developing programs to attract, develop, and retain valuable healthcare professionals, administrators, clinical educators, and scientists.

The MoU was signed by Professor Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Chief Academic Officer of DAHC and Provost of the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), and Dr. Eleanor Murray, Associate Dean for Executive Education and Senior Fellow in Management Practice at Oxford Saïd.

Under the agreement, Oxford Saïd will play an important role in enhancing leadership capabilities and identifying emerging leaders across DAHC.

Key areas of focus include quality improvement, digital innovation and implementation, value creation in healthcare and clinical governance. The goal is to create in-house leadership capacity, joint research projects, and exploration of novel and exciting ways in which the partnership can support DAHC to achieve its strategic goals.

The partnership aims to drive excellence and sustain a high-performing leadership culture through thought-provoking and carefully curated curriculum bespoke to DAHC.

Commenting on the importance of strategic leadership development Professor Alawi Alsheikh-Ali shared, “We are partnering with one of the world’s top business schools to unlock our team's true potential. These strategic programs will serve as a catalyst, empowering our team to develop capacity and reach new heights as we embark on a remarkable journey to impact lives and shape the landscape of health in Dubai and beyond.”

Dr. Eleanor Murray, in signing the MOU, highlighted the many opportunities building a relationship with the DAHC could generate, not only for Dubai but for the region more generally. “Saïd Business School has a proud tradition of supporting excellence in leadership development. The opportunity to work collaboratively with DAHC with the ultimate aim to enhance the quality of healthcare delivery to the population of Dubai has generated much excitement - and we look forward to progressing the journey.”

The MoU signing was attended by H.E. Dr. Raja Al Gurg, Member of the Board of Directors of Dubai Academic Health Corporation (DAHC); H.E. Dr. Amer Sharif, Chief Executive Officer, DAHC and President of MBRU; Dr. Hanan Alsuwaidi, Chief Business Officer, DAHC; Dr. Mohammad Al Awadi, Chief Operating Officer, Al Jalila Children's Specialty Hospital; Dr. Fahad Baslaib, CEO of Rashid Hospital; Dr. Muna Tahlak, Chief Medical Officer, DAHC; Dr. Reem AlGurg, Director, Strategy and Institutional Excellence, MBRU; Dr. Khawla Belhoul, Senior Director, Dubai Dental Hospital; and Dr. Mark O’Brien, Program Director of the Oxford Healthcare Leadership Program and Associate Fellow, Saïd Business School.

-Ends-