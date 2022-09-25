Doha: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) announced that it has initiated a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with leading technology giant, Microsoft. Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, and Lana Khalaf, General Manager at Microsoft Qatar, signed the agreement in the presence of several university officials and a delegation from Microsoft Qatar.

The agreement brings forward many collaboration opportunities in the fields of information technology and digital skilling. Both parties agreed to conduct many sessions related to different Microsoft programs. The UDST community will benefit from Microsoft’s support, training, and education on its technologies. Furthermore, the University’s students will be provided with the know-how to enhance their career planning and personal profile development.

The MoU also creates the foundation to work on the integration of Microsoft’s technologies and learning platforms into the University’s curricula. The MoU will be followed by many agreements that set a focused framework for collaboration, adding greater business value and accelerating innovation.

Commenting on the event Dr. Salem Al-Naemi said: “At UDST we seek every opportunity to advance our knowledge and further enhance the capacity-building and community engagement. We are glad to be partnering with a multinational corporation such as Microsoft. It is a great step that reflects the commitment of UDST to keep abreast of the latest developments in science and technology and to offer professional development opportunities to our students and faculty members. We look forward to a future-proof outcome.”

For her part, Lana Khalaf, said, “At Microsoft we are committed to empower the workforce of today and tomorrow with the skills they need to succeed in the digital economy. Our partnership with UDST aligns to our efforts to building digital skills that would spur innovation from Qatar to the world.”

UDST has recently welcomed more than 6000 new and returning students for the Academic Year 2022-2023, across 4 different Colleges: Business Management, Computing and Information Technology, Engineering, and Health Sciences. This year saw an increase of 15% in the application rate after announcing 12 new programs that the University has made available for this Fall term. UDST offers applied Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programs in addition to diplomas and certificates. 62 programs are tailored to the needs of Qatar’s economy, of which 8 are unique in Qatar: Bachelor of Applied Business Administration in Banking and Financial Technology; Bachelor of Applied Science in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence; Bachelor of Applied Science in Respiratory Therapy and Bachelor of Applied Science in Medical Radiography; Bachelor of Applied Science in Digital Communications and Media Production; Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering - Applied Electrical Power and Renewable Energy; Bachelor of Engineering in Construction Engineering; Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering - Applied Automation and System Control Engineering.

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university that specializes in academic applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 60 Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The University houses 5 Colleges: The College of Business Management, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering Technology, the College of Health Sciences and the College of General Education in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who are proudly serving different sectors of the economy and contributing to the achievement of human, social and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

