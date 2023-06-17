Doha, Qatar: Continuing and Professional Education (CPE) Directorate at University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) announced its new partnership with the global leader in talent development Management Center Europe (MCE) during a virtual ceremony that was organized at the University. The agreement was signed by Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST and Mr. Patrick Faniel Managing Director of MCE in the presence of an official delegation from the University and representatives from MCE.

This collaboration allows candidates in Qatar to access a unique international accreditation preparation that is becoming the new standard of excellence in management AMA-CPM™.

This unique certification defines the international standard of excellence for managers. Professionals who are AMA-CPM™ certified are individuals who master the key skills that successful managers need to demonstrate.

Commenting on the newly founded partnership, Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, UDST President said: “We are pleased to have initiated this agreement that addresses a need in the market. Managers are responsible for the collective and individual success of their company and employees, hence preparing well to obtain the right certification will help them succeed in this mission and confidently transform their knowledge into applicable solutions. Joining hands with MCE represents UDST’s commitment in supporting the economic development and Qatar National Vision 2030.”

During the ceremony, MCE Managing Director, Mr. Patrick Faniel, said: “We must admit that the new environment is completely unknown. Changes can happen suddenly and can be very disruptive, so a key talent for the manager today is to be able to adapt and jump on newly created opportunities. This is our role; to support students and managers through this evolution.”

The AMA-CPM™ Prep course that CPE offers focuses on four key areas which are: professional effectiveness, business acumen, analytical intelligence, and relationship management. The prep course is open to experienced professionals who are looking to advance their skills and acquire a universally respected credential that validates a manager's proficiency.

Within the framework of the MoU aimed at fostering collaboration, CPE and MCE joined forces to arrange a free workshop on “Innovation through Design Thinking”. The workshop was attended by 40 participants from the private and public sector and was facilitated by a Senior MCE Associate. The sessions covered topics such as: innovation and value creation, design thinking in the workplace, dealing with uncertainty, and linear and non-linear thinking. At the end of the workshop, participants learned how to convert ideas into customer value and market opportunity to create more progressive and practical solutions for real-world problems.

UDST’s pursuit of strategic and advantageous partnerships thrusts its efforts to advance managerial education and training in Qatar. It grants local professionals unparalleled access to world-class programs, empowering them to excel in their roles and contribute to the realization of Qatar's development goals.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology

The First National Applied University offering applied Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees programs in addition to certificates and diplomas. UDST has over 50 programs in the fields of Engineering Technology and Industrial Trades, Business Management, Computing and Information Technology, Health Sciences, Continuing and Professional Education development and more. The University is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art training facilities. UDST boasts more than 20 years of experience in Qatar; it started as a College and transformed into a university in 2022. The University is a destination in the state for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Its world-renowned faculty work on developing the students’ skills and helps raise well-equipped graduates that are proudly contributing to a knowledge-based economy and making the Qatar National Vision 2030 a reality.

About Management Center Europe:

Management Centre Europe (MCE) part of American Management Association (AMA) is a global leading learning and development provider in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. With over 100 years of experience, MCE inspires over 1,000 organizations and 10,000 managers and leaders annually through transformative training programs. Backed by a passionate team of professionals, MCE empowers individuals, teams, and organizations to achieve extraordinary results. With innovative approaches and a global network of resources, MCE has proven itself as a trusted partner for organisations seeking expertise, growth, and excellence.