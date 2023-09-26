Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE). The three-year agreement was signed by Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST and Abdulaziz Nasser Al Emadi, Acting CEO, and provides both entities a multitude of solid opportunities to strengthen their training and development endeavors.

The new partners agreed on many initiatives that include conducting workshops, practical and vocational training programs, internships for students, as well as, trading simulation programs and introduction to safe investment methods. The parties will also explore joint cooperation opportunities in research and case studies that are aligned with graduating and Master’s students’ academic projects.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, expressed his pleasure in signing this agreement and said: “At University of Doha for Science and Technology we are adamant about providing students with direct exposure to exciting and dynamic real-world experiences. We believe these opportunities of experiential learning make a significant impact on our graduates’ abilities to become successful problem solvers, innovators and leaders in the business world.” He added: “I am confident that this collaboration will facilitate expertise exchange between University of Doha for Science and Technology and Qatar Stock Exchange and will provide us with unmatched services and opportunities for continuous growth.”

Mr. Abdulaziz Naser Al Emadi, Acting CEO of QSE stated: “We are pleased to join hands with the University of Doha for Science and Technology to pave the way for next-generation leaders in finance. This Memorandum of Understanding amplifies our shared commitment to financial literacy, innovation, and sustainable growth. By integrating academic rigor with practical financial insights, we are fostering an ecosystem where education meets application. This strategic collaboration not only enriches the learning experience for students in line with Qatar’s vision 2030, which seeks to build a strong national economy based on knowledge, but also contributes to Qatar’s growing reputation as a regional financial hub."

Furthermore, the agreement includes other areas of common interest such as access to the University’s teachers, trainers, training halls, and trading rooms. Additionally, QSE representatives will participate in the University’s Advisory Committee meetings when developing programs for the College of Business. Both entities will also collaborate to nominate speakers for various seminars to benefit students and investors.

The State of Qatar is well on its way to becoming a powerful financial center in the region and across the globe. The continuous efforts UDST puts into developing relationships with the Qatari and international financial sectors will undoubtedly ensure its graduates are among the most successful contributors to the local and international marketplace.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university that specializes in academic applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 60 Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The University houses 5 Colleges: The College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences and the College of General Education in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who are proudly serving different sectors of the economy and contributing to the achievement of human, social and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

For more information visit: www.udst.edu.qa