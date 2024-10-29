Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) is proud to announce that its Professional Skills Center (PSC) has achieved ISO 9001 certification, a globally recognized standard for quality management systems. This prestigious certification highlights PSC’s commitment to delivering high quality world-class technical and vocational education, aligning with the University’s mission to support the development of Qatar’s workforce and economy.

ISO 9001 certification is awarded to organizations that consistently provide services that meet regulatory requirements and demonstrate continuous improvement in their processes. Earning this certification reinforces PSC’s reputation as a leader in technical and professional training, skilling, reskilling, and upskilling the workforce to meet the needs of local industries.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, said: "The ISO 9001 certification of the Professional Skills Center is a significant achievement that reflects our commitment to excellence in education and workforce development. It aligns perfectly with UDST’s goal of contributing to Qatar’s economic growth by providing high-quality training programs that empower individuals with the skills they need to succeed in the job market."

As the only accredited training and certification center by the US National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) in the MENA region, PSC provides high-standard certification and training in a variety of technical fields, contributing to the enhancement of practical skills and preparing trainees to face the challenges of the job market.

This certification further emphasizes UDST’s leadership in Qatar’s education sector, demonstrating its capability to deliver high-quality education that aligns with the country's strategic priorities. The University remains committed to maintaining these standards as it contributes to the goals set out for Qatar National Vision 2030.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 70 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

For more information visit:

www.udst.edu.qa

or Follow us on:

UDST Official: Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube

جا