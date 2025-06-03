Irish food and drink exports to the Middle East and North Africa reached €546.9 million in 2024.

Bord Bia’s CEO Pulse Survey reveals 56% of exporters expect growth in the region in 2025.

Exporters cite rising demand, sustainability, and strong trade ties as drivers of regional performance.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Bord Bia – The Irish Food Board – today announced that Irish food and drink exports to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region reached €546.9 million in 2024, highlighting the strategic importance of the region for Ireland’s agri-food sector.

The Middle East and Africa continue to represent a key and growing market for Irish food and drink exporters. This is reinforced by findings from Bord Bia’s second annual CEO Pulse Survey of Ireland’s largest food and drink exporters. Representing a combined export value of nearly €11 billion – approximately two-thirds of Ireland’s total food and drink exports – the respondents offered insights into sentiment and performance expectations for 2025.

The survey revealed that 56% of exporters expect growth in the Middle East and Africa this year. Despite geopolitical tensions and economic pressures, a clear majority of Irish exporters remain confident in the potential of the region.

“Irish food and drink companies continue to see the Middle East and Africa as high-potential markets,” said Kieran Fitzgerald, Regional Director for the Middle East and Africa at Bord Bia. “The scale of export performance in 2024, paired with strong sentiment from exporters, highlights Ireland’s growing reputation as a provider of trusted, high-quality food and drink solutions for the region.”

Fitzgerald added that strong consumer demand, a focus on sustainable sourcing and deepening trade relationships are supporting Ireland’s upward trajectory in the region.

The positive outlook reflects the resilience and adaptability of Irish exporters, many of whom have invested in local partnerships, tailored product offerings and market-specific strategies to capture growth across MENA economies.

“The Middle East continues to represent a key growth market for Ornua, with rising demand for high-quality, innovative dairy solutions across the region,” said David Butler, Managing Director, Ornua Ingredients International. “Our investment in Saudi Arabia underlines our long-term commitment to the region, enabling us to strengthen local partnerships, respond more quickly to customer needs, and deliver market-specific solutions. With its strategic location and strong trade ties, Saudi provides an ideal base from which to support our customers and expand our presence across the wider MENA market.”

About Bord Bia

Bord Bia (Irish Food Board) is the Irish government agency that manages the promotion, trade development and marketing of the Irish food, drink, and horticulture industry. Headquartered in Dublin, Bord Bia supports the national and international ambitions of Irish food, drink and horticulture businesses through its highly focused organisational structure and its network of offices in EMEA, Asia and the USA.

Bord Bia launched Origin Green in 2012, making it the worlds’ first and only national food and drink sustainability programme. Origin Green essentially commits Irish producers and processors to reducing their carbon footprint and to using less energy and resources in food production. It does so by placing environmental targets on each individual business, resulting in over 90% of Ireland’s food and drink exports now being Origin Green certified.