Driven by its passion for digital inclusion and innovation, Orange Jordan proudly supported the “Lab of Tomorrow” initiative, led by the German Development Cooperation (GIZ), by hosting the event at the Orange Digital Center (Innovation Hub). This dynamic event united four startup teams on a mission to craft groundbreaking solutions that boost independence and transform the lives of persons with disabilities.

The “Lab of Tomorrow” was held at the Orange Digital Center, bringing together innovators to develop groundbreaking solutions that support and simplify the lives of persons with disabilities and promote their inclusion in society, aligned with Orange Jordan’s sustainable corporate social responsibility strategy.

Over four focused days, participants immersed themselves in expert-led workshops and business development sessions, transforming ideas into impactful entrepreneurial projects tackling real-world challenges faced by persons with disabilities. Their journey concluded with a compelling final presentation to a panel of judges, including Orange Jordan experts and partners from related fields.

Orange Jordan affirms its support for the “Lab of Tomorrow” as part of its ongoing commitment to empower persons with disabilities and promote their inclusion through technology and innovation. The company emphasizes that creating a supportive environment and offering opportunities enables individuals to unlock their creativity. This initiative further strengthens Orange Jordan’s dedication to advancing programs and projects that combine technology with social solutions, paving the way for greater independence and success.

The judging panel expressed great admiration for the creativity and determination demonstrated by the entrepreneurs with disabilities, noting that their innovative ideas reflect strong commitment and exceptional talents. They also highlighted the real potential these projects have to advance inclusion and make a meaningful, positive impact on the lives of persons with disabilities.

It’s worth noting that the Orange Digital Center serves as a leading platform that unleashes creativity and innovation by empowering youth with digital and entrepreneurial tools. This reflects Orange Jordan’s commitment to fostering a culture of entrepreneurship and building an inclusive digital career future.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with over 1800 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.6 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. In line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future” and through its positioning as a true responsible digital leader, Orange Jordan supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

In addition to serving individual customers, Orange Jordan offers tailored solutions for businesses through its sub-brand, (Orange Business).

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 40.3 billion euros in 2024 and 127,000 employees worldwide at 31 December 2024, including 71,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 291 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2024, including 253 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.